Jesse Lingard: West Ham boss David Moyes hopes midfielder sees his future at London Stadium

By PA Media

Friday 12 March 2021 23:10, UK

David Moyes is hoping Jesse will want to extend his stay at West Ham
Image: David Moyes is hoping Jesse will want to extend his stay at West Ham

David Moyes believes Jesse Lingard will want to stay at West Ham after his loan deal ends.

Lingard has been in outstanding form since moving on a temporary deal from Manchester United in January.

The 28-year-old England international has four goals and two assists to his name in six Premier League matches for the Hammers.

Lingard's future prospects at Old Trafford look bleak, even though manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he expects the winger to return to the club.

But Moyes hopes West Ham's climb up to fifth in the Premier League makes them an attractive proposition.

"I hope we're going to be in a position to attract many players in the future, because of our league position, because we're a club with stature, we're in London, we have a 60,000-plus stadium which will be full every week. I think all those things go in our favour," said the Hammers boss.

"Jesse wanted to come here, right from the start. When I was talking to him he wanted to come to West Ham. He saw it as a really good place for him. I think he'll have seen what we're trying to do.

"He's joined a good group of players as well. We've got international players and I'm hoping we can add to that in the coming transfer window. The job is to try to add to that.

"But I would hope Jesse sees this as a good place if it's possible to be done, and if we think that we want to do it at the end of the season."

West Ham travel to Old Trafford on Sunday without Lingard, due to the terms of his loan deal.

