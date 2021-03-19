Slavia Prague file criminal complaint for alleged 'brutal' assault on Ondrej Kudela

Slavia Prague say they have filed a criminal complaint for an alleged "brutal" assault on Ondrej Kudela after Thursday's game against Rangers.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara claimed he was racially abused by Slavia's Czech international centre-back Kudela towards the end of the Europa League second-leg tie at Ibrox, which led to angry scenes on the pitch and in the tunnel after the game.

UEFA said it was "aware of an incident which occurred in the tunnel after the end of the match" and has since confirmed it has launched an investigation into Thursday night's events.

Slavia released a statement on Friday to say their reputation was "being smeared without a single piece of evidence" following Kamara's accusation.

0:58 Rangers' Connor Goldson says he is 'one hundred per cent' sure Glen Kamara was racially abused by a Slavia Prague player during their Europa League match

Later on Friday, the Czech club released another statement in which they alleged Kudela was the victim of a "prepared and deliberate" assault after the game, and confirmed they had filed a criminal complaint with the Czech Embassy in London, who they said will submit the club's grievance to Scottish police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Friday: "No reports of criminality have been made by either club in connection with last night's match. Police Scotland has contacted club officials and assured them that should any allegation be received it will be investigated thoroughly."

Slavia alleged Steven Gerrard was among the witnesses - along with UEFA delegates and members of the Czech club's staff - to an attack "carried out with full force with the intention to hurt".

"SK Slavia Prague filed a criminal complaint with Scottish police through the Embassy of the Czech Republic in London for physical assault on player Ondrej Kudela," the statement read.

"Physical assault on Ondrej Kudela was a prepared and deliberate act which included covering cameras on the site of the incident.

0:53 Jordan Allison from Show Racism the Red Card says he hopes UEFA provide a strong response to allegations of racism towards Rangers' Glen Kamara in their Europa League match against Slavia Prague

"The assault was brutal and carried out with full force with the intention to hurt and cause physical harm to our player.

"In the text, the names of people who witnessed the incident are stated, as well as SK Slavia Prague representatives, including UEFA representatives and Rangers FC manager Steven Gerrard."

Sky Sports News has contacted Rangers for a response.

UEFA has confirmed it will conduct an investigation into the incidents that occurred at Ibrox.

It said in a statement: "In accordance with the Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct an investigation regarding the incidents that occurred during the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match between Rangers FC and SK Slavia Praha on March 18 2021."

Gers lost 2-0 on the night as they were knocked out 3-1 on aggregate, with Steven Gerrard's side having Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun sent off.

Speaking after the highly-charged game, Gerrard gave his full backing to Finland international Kamara and urged UEFA to investigate the alleged racist abuse of his player.

"Glen Kamara to me is one of my own, like all of them in that dressing room," said Gerrard.

"I 100 per cent believe him, what he's saying in terms of the accusation. Other players around it heard it. I will stand toe-to-toe with Glen Kamara."

In a statement released on Slavia's English language website, Kudela admitted he had used offensive language but added: "It was said in emotions, but I absolutely deny there was anything racist in those words."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate, and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org