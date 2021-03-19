Slavia Prague deny allegations of racism and accuse Glen Kamara of assaulting their player Ondrej Kudela; several Rangers players, including Kemar Roofe who was sent off in the Europa League game, have received racist abuse and threats on social media

UEFA to investigate Rangers vs Slavia Prague incidents after Glen Kamara claimed he was racially abused

Rangers players Connor Goldson (right) and Glen Kamara react to Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during the Europa League tie

UEFA has confirmed it will conduct an investigation into the incidents that occurred during Rangers' 2-0 defeat at home to Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara claimed he was racially abused by Slavia's Czech international centre-back Ondrej Kudela towards the end of the Europa League, last-16 second-leg tie at Ibrox which led to angry scenes on the pitch.

3:47 Connor Goldson says he 'despises' the Slavia players for their actions after Thursday's game, in which Kamara was allegedly racially abused - a warning that this interview contains details of alleged abuse which some may find upsetting

UEFA initially said it was "aware of an incident which occurred in the tunnel after the end of the match" before later confirming it had now launched an investigation into the events in and around the game as a whole.

It said in a statement: "In accordance with the Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct an investigation regarding the incidents that occurred during the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match between Rangers FC and SK Slavia Praha on March 18 2021."

Gers lost 2-0 on the night as they were knocked out 3-1 on aggregate, with Steven Gerrard's side having Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun sent off.

0:53 Jordan Allison from Show Racism the Red Card says he hopes UEFA provides a strong response to allegations of racism towards Kamara in their Europa League match against Slavia Prague

Speaking after the highly-charged game, Gerrard gave his full backing to Finland international Kamara and urged UEFA to investigate the alleged racist abuse of his player.

"Glen Kamara to me is one of my own, like all of them in that dressing room," said Gerrard.

"I 100 per cent believe him, what he's saying in terms of the accusation. Other players around it heard it. I will stand toe-to-toe with Glen Kamara."

In a statement released on Slavia's English language website, Kudela admitted he had used offensive language but added: "It was said in emotions, but I absolutely deny there was anything racist in those words."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate, and profanity.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org