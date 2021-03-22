Police have been investigating online abuse allegedly aimed at Alfredo Morelos; Rangers forward equalised in 1-1 draw with Celtic on Sunday; incident comes in week that Morelos' team-mate Glen Kamara says he was racially abused by a Slavia Prague player

Alfredo Morelos: Teenager charged over alleged racial abuse during Celtic vs Rangers match

Alfredo Morelos scored the equaliser in Sunday's Old Firm clash with Celtic

Police Scotland have arrested and charged a teenager in connection with an alleged racist social media post aimed at Alfredo Morelos during Sunday's match between Celtic and Rangers.

Morelos scored Rangers' equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Celtic, after which he was reportedly the target of a racist video.

Police Scotland said on Monday morning that they had begun an investigation after receiving a number of complaints regarding an offensive social media post.

On Monday evening it was confirmed that a 17-year-old male youth had been arrested and charged.

Rangers and Police Scotland also confirmed that this arrest was in relation to the Snapchat post targeting Morelos.

Earlier on Monday, John Clark Motor Group revealed they had suspended an employee after racist abuse was allegedly directed at Morelos on Snapchat.

0:25 Celtic and Rangers players were united as they opted to stand rather than take a knee before the Old Firm clash.

The incident occurred just days after Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was allegedly racially abused during a Europa League match against Slavia Prague.

A UEFA investigation into that incident is ongoing.

The Rangers and Celtic players decided to stand together against racism rather than take a knee ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Rangers captain James Tavernier said: "We took a knee to send out a message but we believe that message isn't strong enough.

"We wanted to send out a strong message and it was an easy decision. You saw the situation on Thursday and that is going to get taken care of.

3:25 Highlights of the Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park.

"But I feel confident saying that all our Black players have received racial abuse this season.

"That's from social media platforms and this is a key message to them. Action has to be taken - enough is enough."

In the wake of the alleged abuse of Morelos, Rangers said: "Our captain highlighted the ongoing targeting of footballers online.

"Now is the time for social media companies to act and eradicate faceless cowards making offensive comments like this."

