Explained: How UEFA examines Rangers' racism complaint

A UEFA disciplinary inspector is reviewing alleged racist abuse towards Rangers' Glen Kamara, and other incidents, following their Europa League second leg tie against Slavia Prague at Ibrox last week. Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains what happens next.

Who are the disciplinary inspectors?

Chris Georghiades, from Cyprus, is the chief inspector and there are 19 other inspectors from across Europe, including England's Bryan Faulkner.

UEFA does not disclose the identity of the inspector appointed to a specific case, in part to prevent them from any intimidation.

Rules and regulations state they must be "independent and may not belong to any other UEFA organ or committee."

They "shall not take any measure nor exercise any influence in relation to a matter where a conflict of interest exists, may exist or is perceived to exist."

In brief, a disciplinary inspector is impartial and cannot, in any way, be influenced by UEFA's top officials.

There is one inspector in the case involving Rangers and Slavia Prague, as is standard procedure.

A full list of investigators is published here.

Image: Glen Kamara lashes out at Ondrej Kudela, later telling his manager he was racially abused by the Slavia Prague defender

What's their role?

An inspector establishes what has happened and is bound exclusively by the UEFA statutes, rules, and regulations.

It is their job to piece together every claim and counter-claim, and make a judgement based on facts.

They have the power to request that players and officials provide them with "any information, documents, data recordings and storage devices (text, images, sound, etc.) in connection with the possible offence or misconduct."

If a person is questioned, the interview is generally recorded either electronically or in the form of minutes, which are then read and signed by the person questioned.

After the conclusion of the investigation, the disciplinary inspector submits a report in which they conclude whether or not a UEFA rule violation has taken place.

If there is a rule breach, the inspector requests to open disciplinary proceedings against an individual and/or club.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body must determine whether a breach has occurred and, if so, impose any punishment.

Image: Rangers' Connor Goldson (left) and Glen Kamara take exception to something said by Slavia Prague's Ondre Kudela in their Europa League clash at Ibrox

Who's on the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body?

The 16-person body, chaired by Austrian judge Thomas Partl, rules on all disciplinary matters in European football's top competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League.

The body includes SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, PFA deputy chief executive Bobby Barnes and sports lawyer Aine Power, from the Republic of Ireland.

A full list of its members is published here.

When will we know if anyone's charged?

A disciplinary inspector works at their own pace, and does not have a specific deadline.

It took two months to look into racist allegations involving a match official during Paris Saint-Germain's game against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League last December, which prompted a player walk-off and 24-hour suspension of the game.

However, that included a break for the festive period, so, in the case of Rangers and Slavia Prague, we would expect a decision in the coming weeks, but that may depend on the outcome of Police Scotland's ongoing investigation.

UEFA will not confirm a timeframe.

