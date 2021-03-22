Alfredo Morelos: Police Scotland investigating after racist social media post allegedly aimed at Rangers forward

Alfredo Morelos equalised for Rangers in 1-1 draw with Celtic on Sunday; Incident comes in week that Morelos' team-mate Glen Kamara says he was racially abused by a Slavia Prague player; Rangers and Celtic players stood together against racism prior to the match

Police Scotland are investigating after Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos was allegedly racially abused in a social media post following Sunday's Old Firm match.

Morelos scored Rangers' equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Celtic, after which he was reportedly the target of a racist video.

Police Scotland said on Monday morning: "An investigation is under way after we received a number of complaints regarding an offensive social media post and enquiries are ongoing."

The incident occurred just days after Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was allegedly racially abused during a Europa League match against Slavia Prague.

A UEFA investigation into that incident is ongoing.

The Rangers and Celtic players decided to stand together against racism rather than take the knee ahead of Sunday's derby.

Rangers captain James Tavernier said: "We took a knee to send out a message but we believe that message isn't strong enough.

"We wanted to send out a strong message and it was an easy decision.

"You saw the situation on Thursday and that is going to get taken care of.

"But I feel confident saying that all our black players have received racial abuse this season.

"That's from social media platforms and this is a key message to them.

"Action has to be taken - enough is enough."

In the wake of the alleged abuse of Morelos, Rangers said: "Our captain highlighted the ongoing targeting of footballers online.

"Now is the time for social media companies to act and eradicate faceless cowards making offensive comments like this."

