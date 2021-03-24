Mateusz Klich: Leeds midfielder tests positive for coronavirus on Poland duty

Mateusz Klich will now miss Poland's World Cup Qualifier in Hungary on Thursday; Klich has not shown any symptoms or felt unwell; it could also see him ruled out of a game against Andorra on Sunday and Qualifier against England at Wembley on March 31

By PA Media

Wednesday 24 March 2021 09:15, UK

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich
Image: Mateusz Klich has registered two goals and five assists in 29 Premier League games for Leeds so far this season

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has tested positive for coronavirus, the Polish Football Association has announced.

The 30-year-old will now miss Poland's World Cup Qualifier in Hungary on Thursday as he awaits the results of a second test.

This could also see him ruled out of a game against Andorra on Sunday and the Qualifier against England at Wembley on Wednesday, March 31.

Klich has not shown any symptoms or felt unwell.

Jakub Kwiatkowski, media officer of the Polish FA, tweeted: "The Polish national team received the results of the SARS-Cov-2 test this morning.

"Unfortunately, in the case of Mateusz Klich, the result is positive. The competitor is well and shows no symptoms of illness, but his trip to Budapest is excluded. Today the test was repeated."

