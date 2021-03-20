Peter Lorimer: Leeds United's all-time leading goalscorer dies aged 74 following long-term illness

Peter Lorimer, who remains the youngest player to play for Leeds, made 705 appearances and scored 238 goals over two spells with the club; Scotland international won every domestic honour with the club; Leeds captain Liam Cooper: "Fly High Peter. A legend that we all aspire to be like"

Peter Lorimer, Leeds United's all-time leading goalscorer, has died aged 74 after a long-term illness.

The attacking midfielder, nicknamed "Hotshot Lorimer", was a key player in Don Revie's Leeds side of the 1960s and 1970s, playing at Elland Road across two spells from 1962-79 and 1983-85.

Former Scotland international Lorimer, who made his Leeds debut against Southampton in 1962 at the age of 15 years and 289 days, remains the youngest player to play for the club.

A statement by the Premier League club read: "It is with great sadness, Leeds United has learned of the passing of club legend Peter Lorimer this morning at the age of 74 following a long-term illness."

Lorimer, who made 705 appearances and scored 238 goals for the club, helped Leeds claim seven trophies, including two league titles and the FA Cup as he won every major domestic honour, during his first spell.

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear said: "Today is an incredibly sad day for Leeds Utd. Peter Lorimer epitomised the word legend.

"Not only was he our record goalscorer from a decorated era of our history but he continued to work closely with the club until it was no longer possible in recent months.

"Our thoughts are with Sue and all his family. He will be missed greatly."

Fly High Peter. A legend that we all aspire to be like. Sending all our love to Peters family 😢🤍 https://t.co/Obvv7C1Z2v — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) March 20, 2021

Current Leeds captain Liam Cooper tweeted: "Fly High Peter. A legend that we all aspire to be like. Sending all our love to Peter's family".

Lorimer enjoyed European success at Leeds with victory in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1968 and 1971 and also reached the 1973 European Cup Winners' Cup final and the 1975 European Cup final.

He had a goal controversially ruled out in the 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the European Cup final.

Lorimer, born in Dundee in 1946, won 21 caps for Scotland and played in all three of their matches at the 1974 World Cup, scoring in the 2-0 win against Zaire.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former @ScotlandNT International, Peter Lorimer.



In addition to an outstanding career with @LUFC, Peter won 21 Scotland caps, playing all three matches at the 1974 World Cup and scoring against Zaire. pic.twitter.com/iiKmX8jlaa — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 20, 2021

He retired as a player in 1986 after a brief spell with Whitby and was later appointed to Leeds' board as a director, before being named as the club's first ambassador in 2013

Leeds' statement added: "Peter's contribution to Leeds United will never be forgotten and his passing leaves another huge hole in the Leeds United family.

"He will always remain a club icon and his legacy at Elland Road will live on.

"Our thoughts are naturally with Peter's wife Sue and the rest of his family at this difficult time.

"Rest in peace, Peter."

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani tweeted: "Another Legend left us. My prayers with the family - it has been an honour to meet you and host you at Elland Road, your home."