Euro 2020 kits revealed: All the shirts ahead of summer tournament

Rescheduled tournament gets underway on June 11 and runs through to Sunday July 11; semi-finals and final due to take place at Wembley Stadium

Thursday 25 March 2021 12:20, UK

Euro 2020 kits piece
Image: The rescheduled tournament gets underway on June 11

With Euro 2020 fast approaching, competing teams are releasing new kits for the tournament. We take a look at the inclusions so far...

Group A

Turkey

Turkey home and away Euro 2020
Image: Turkey home and away (Credit: Nike)

Italy

Italy home Euro 2020
Image: Italy home (Credit: Puma)
Italy away Euro 2020
Image: Italy away (Credit: Puma)

Wales

Gareth Bale in action for Wales
Image: Gareth Bale in Wales' home kit for Euro 2020
Harry Wilson finished off a fine team move to put Wales ahead
Image: Harry Wilson in Wales' away kit for Euro 2020

Switzerland

Switzerland home euro 2020
Image: Switzerland home (Credit: Puma)
Switzerland away Euro 2020
Image: Switzerland away (Credit: Puma)

Group B

Denmark

Denmark home and away Euro 2020
Image: Denmark home and away (Credit: Hummel)

Finland

Finland away
Image: Finland home (Credit: Nike)
Finland away euro 2020
Image: Finland away (Credit: Nike)
Belgium
Belgium Euro 2020 home
Image: Belgium home (Credit: adidas)
Belgium Away
Image: Belgium away (Credit: adidas)

Russia

Russia away Euro 2020
Image: Russia away (Credit: adidas)

Russia home kit coming soon

Group C

Netherlands

Euro 2020 Netherlands home
Image: Netherlands home (Credit: Nike)
Netherlands away Euro 2020
Image: Netherlands away (Credit: Nike)

Ukraine

ukraine Euro 2020 home
Image: Ukraine home (Credit: Joma)
Ukraine Euro 2020
Image: Ukraine away (Credit: Joma)

Austria

Austria home Euro 2020
Image: Austria home (Credit: Puma)
Austria Euro 2020 away
Image: Austria away (Credit: Puma)

North Macedonia

North Macedonia kits coming soon

Group D

England

New England kit
Image: England home and away (Credit: Nike)

Croatia

Croatia home Euro 2020
Image: Croatia home (Credit: Nike)
Croatia away Euro 2020
Image: Croatia away (Credit: Nike)

Scotland

Scotland home (Credit: adidas)
Image: Scotland home (Credit: adidas)
Scotland away (Credit: adidas)
Image: Scotland away (Credit: adidas)

Czech Republic

Czech Republic home (Credit: Puma)
Image: Czech Republic home (Credit: Puma)
Czech Republic away euro 2020
Image: Czech Republic away (Credit: Puma)

Group E

Spain

Spain home (credit: adidas)
Image: Spain home (Credit: adidas)
Spain away Euro 2020
Image: Spain away (Credit: adidas)

Sweden

Sweden home (Credit: adidas)
Image: Sweden home (Credit: adidas)
Euro 2020 away Sweden
Image: Sweden away (Credit: adidas)

Poland

Euro 2020 Poland home and away
Image: Poland home and away (Credit: Nike)

Slovakia

Marek Hamsik in Slovakia&#39;s home kit
Image: Marek Hamsik in Slovakia's Nike home kit
Slovakia home
Image: Slovakia's Nike away kit for Euro 2020

Group F

Hungary

Hungary home (Credit: adidas)
Image: Hungary home (Credit: adidas)
Hungary away Euro 2020
Image: Hungary away (Credit: adidas)

Portugal

Euro 2020 portugal home
Image: Portugal home (Credit: Nike)
Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal&#39;s Euro 2020 Nike away kit
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's Euro 2020 Nike away kit

France

France home Euro 2020
Image: France home (Credit: Nike)
France away shirt euro 2020
Image: France away (Credit: Nike)

Germany

Toni Kroos in German&#39;s Euro 2020 home kit
Image: Toni Kroos in German's Euro 2020 home kit
Germany away Euro 2020
Image: Germany away (Credit: adidas)
