Euro 2020 kits revealed: All the shirts ahead of summer tournament

With Euro 2020 fast approaching, competing teams are releasing new kits for the tournament. We take a look at the inclusions so far...
Group A
Turkey
Italy
Wales
Switzerland
Trending
- Blades owner: Wilder 'resigned' twice, wanted £4m pay-off
- F1's mega new-look grid assessed
- Revealed: Your England XI for the Euros
- Van Basten on why offside should be scrapped
- Would Whyte recover from rematch disaster?
- Rashford out for England; Pope set to start in goal vs San Marino
- England U21s at the Euros on Sky: Hinchcliffe's preview
- Our England Euros XIs - now pick yours!
- Paul Ince: Il Governatore
- Premier League's young stars: Reece James
Group B
Denmark
Finland
Russia
Russia home kit coming soon
Group C
Netherlands
Ukraine
Austria
North Macedonia
North Macedonia kits coming soon
Group D
England
Croatia
Scotland
Czech Republic
Group E
Spain
Sweden
Poland
Slovakia
Group F
Hungary
Portugal
France
Germany