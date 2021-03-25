Women's Football Show: Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen and FA's Kelly Simmons discuss Sky's WSL deal

Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen and the FA's director of the women's professional game, Kelly Simmons, join the Women's Football Show this week to reflect on Sky's new three-year deal to become the Women's Super League's primary broadcaster from September 2021.

Christiansen, who has played in the league for Everton, Birmingham and Manchester City, says the deal - which will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season - is an "amazing boost".

Speaking exclusively on the Women's Football Show, Christiansen said: "It's going to do wonders for the game. It just means the professionalism of the game is going to continue to grow and improve.

"We've been fighting for many years to have full-time status, to have nutritional information, all the little details that equate to being a professional footballer.

"Now, those details are going to become even finer. It's going to be the difference between taking the game from where it's at now, which is a very good place, to that next level.

0:32 Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021

"It's going to be an amazing boost and the next three years, at least, are extremely exciting."

Christiansen is looking forward to seeing Sky Sports' team of pundits analyse the WSL, but joked she would rather not be first up for potential criticism.

0:58 Georgia Stanway says Sky Sports' new WSL deal will give the league a global appeal

"We're moving into legitimate build-up to games, punditry, commentary and analysis - whether it be harsh or fair," Christiansen said.

"It's all going to be incredibly exciting and it's going to be fun to watch yourself back. Perhaps you've been criticised by a pundit and I think that's a good thing because it happens every week in the men's game. I just hope we're not the first game on Sky!"

Also on the show, Simmons describes Sky's new deal as a "seminal moment" for women's football, while Christiansen and former England international Sue Smith react to this week's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, where there was a big win for Chelsea, but defeat for Manchester City.

Watch the Women's Football Show on Sky Sports Football on Friday at 6pm.