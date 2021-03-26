2022 World Cup Qualifying preview: England, Scotland, France, Spain in action

The road to Qatar for European countries continues on Sunday with more World Cup Qualifiers involving England, Scotland, France and Spain.

France kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign in unconvincing fashion as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Ukraine on Wednesday - and Didier Deschamps' team will look to bounce back on an artificial pitch in Kazakhstan.

Germany, England and Italy got off to winning starts but Spain were held to a 1-1 home draw by Greece. That quartet also return to action as part of a bumper Sunday where 15 European Qualifiers take place.

4:46 Highlights of Spain v Greece from FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group B

Georgia vs Spain - 5pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Kosovo vs Sweden 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

Spain look to bounce back from one of the surprise results of the first round of fixtures when they head to Tbilisi in search of their maiden victory.

Despite dominating Greece for the entirety of their game in Granada, the 2010 world champions were repelled by the stubborn visitors, who claimed a crucial point when captain Anastasios Bakasetas converted from the penalty spot to cancel out Alvaro Morata's opener.

Anything less than a Spain victory would leave the door open to Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired Sweden to take control of the group, who look to follow up their victory over Georgia win another away to Kosovo.

3:04 Highlights of Italy vs Northern Ireland from FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group C

Switzerland vs Lithuania - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

Bulgaria vs Italy - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

With Northern Ireland in international friendly duty on Sunday, early pacesetters Italy and Switzerland have the chance to both move six points clear of the chasing pack with two games played.

Italy proved too strong for a stubborn Northern Ireland on Matchday 1, while three goals in the opening 12 minutes saw Switzerland cruise to a 3-1 win in Bulgaria.

Northern Ireland's second-half performance in Parma was a welcome sign of how this side can play under Ian Baraclough, but those positive signs need to be turned into points. Problem is, they could already be playing catch up if Italy and Switzerland get the job done.

2:31 Highlights of France v Ukraine from FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group D

Kazakhstan vs France - 2pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football

Ukraine vs Finland - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

Things started so well for France when Antoine Griezmann curled them into the lead against Ukraine in Paris, but a second-half own goal from Presnel Kimpembe saw the reigning world champions' defence begin with a frustrating draw.

But with Kazakhstan winless in their previous six internationals, France's next assignment is one they should pass with relative ease, despite the long, arduous trip to the Astana Arena.

Elsewhere, Teemu Pukki will look to inspire Finland to their first victory and closer to a maiden World Cup finals appearance when they head to Ukraine later on Sunday.

4:40 Highlights of Scotland vs Austria from FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group F

Denmark vs Moldova - 5pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

Austria vs Faroe Islands - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

Israel vs Scotland - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Main Event

After opening their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-2 home draw against Austria on Thursday, Scotland travel to familiar foes Israel on Sunday.

Scotland are facing Israel for the fourth time this season and the sixth time in two-and-a-half years. They have lost both away games, the second one a 1-0 defeat in November with current manager Steve Clarke at the helm.

Going into Wednesday's meeting with the Faroe Islands - who travel to Austria on Sunday - unbeaten is a minimum requirement for Scotland, as is keeping in touch with Denmark, who are expected to register their second qualifying win when they host Moldova.

3:23 Highlights of England vs San Marino from FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group I

Albania vs England - 5pm kick-off

Poland vs Andorra - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

San Marino vs Hungary - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

With England favourites to qualify out of Group I, Poland and Hungary have to do everything they can to stay in touch with the current group leaders.

The gap to the top stands at two points after Thursday's thrilling 3-3 draw at the Puskas Arena, and nothing less than three points will do as Poland and Hungary face the minnows of the group of Matchday 2, Andorra and San Marino.

2:32 Highlights of Germany vs Iceland from FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group J

Armenia vs Iceland - 5pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

Romania vs Germany - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League

North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button

Germany sit top of Group J having eased past Iceland on their opening night. Up next for Joachim Low's side is a trip to Romania, who started their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over North Macedonia.

A German win in Romania would open the door to Armenia to take their place among the early pacesetters, but only if they are able to make it two wins from two in the early kick-off against Iceland, who look to get the first points of their campaign on the board.

Having qualified for Euro 2020 - their first major tournament appearance - North Macedonia will be expected to boost their bid for a maiden World Cup finals appearance when they host minnows Liechtenstein.