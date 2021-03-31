Health-focused organisation sought as FA launches search for new charity partner

The Football Association has launched its search for a new charity partner.
The national governing body is looking to work with an organisation committed to improving physical and mental health, or one that works to promote social inclusion.
The application for interested charities is open until midday on April 14, the FA said, at which point the shortlisting process will begin.
The launch of the new partnership will coincide with the 2021 Community Shield in August.
Edleen John, the FA's director of international relations, corporate affairs and co-partner for equality, diversity and inclusion, said: "Our previous charity partnerships have created tangible, lasting change and positively impacted millions of lives both on and off the pitch.
"We are extremely proud of what we have achieved together with many remarkable organisations who are truly passionate about creating better opportunities for those who need support."
The FA has previously partnered with the Teenage Cancer Trust, Breast Cancer Care, the Bobby Moore Fund and Heads Together.