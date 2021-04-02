Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard to battle for England Euro 2020 spot

Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho remain in contention for a Euro 2020 spot and are set to battle Jesse Lingard for their place in the England squad.
The Aston Villa midfielder and the Borussia Dortmund forward have not been told their place in Gareth Southgate's plans is under threat, Sky Sports News has learned, despite a newspaper report that claimed the pair could miss out due to Lingard's resurgence.
Lingard, who is currently on loan at West Ham from Manchester United, featured in all three World Cup Qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland due to the absence through injury of Grealish and Sancho, maintaining his impressive club form for his country.
But Southgate will maintain dialogue with all three players as they try to outdo each other in the Premier League run-in, as long as they maintain form and fitness before the England manager names his final 23-man squad for the tournament that begins on June 11.
The England boss will also keep speaking to those on the fringes who may well miss out because he does not want the news of any omissions to come as a shock.
Southgate told reporters: "I've spoken to quite a few [players] already this week and I will do over the next couple of weeks, so that they know exactly where they sit - because I think that's helpful.
"You've got to manage expectations and have some reality about what they might need to do between now and the end of the season. But the reality is, whenever you're delivering that difficult news, it's a horrible conversation to be having."
UEFA considers increasing squad sizes for Euros
UEFA is considering increasing the size of national team squads for the European Championships this summer, as a result of pressures players are facing from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
No decision has yet been made by European football's governing body, but the numbers in squads could rise from 23 to 25.
The tournament had to be postponed last year and there has been a lot of debate about how the multi-city event will operate in the midst of a global pandemic.