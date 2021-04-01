Euro 2020: UEFA considering increasing national team squad sizes for tournament

The rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament will run from June 11 to July 11 later this year; It is the first-ever pan-European edition of the competition and the final will be staged at Wembley; UEFA are contemplating the measure to increase squad sizes amid difficulties caused by the pandemic

Euro 2020 was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic
UEFA is considering increasing the size of national team squads for the European Championships this summer, as a result of pressures players are facing from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

No decision has yet been made by European football's governing body, but the numbers in squads could rise from 23 to 25.

The tournament had to be postponed last year and there has been a lot of debate about how the multi-city event will operate in the midst of a global pandemic.

Nonetheless, increased squad sizes could help Gareth Southgate when it comes to his final selection, which is looming.

The Euros are due to start on June 11, with the final scheduled to be played at Wembley.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is hopeful a large crowd will be able to attend the fixture at Wembley, but a capacity is still to be determined.

