Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son Noah responds after Jose Mourinho comments: 'I always get food'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son Noah says he "always gets food" after the fall out between the Manchester United manager and Jose Mourinho over comments made about Heung-Min Son.

Edinson Cavani controversially had an opening goal ruled out by VAR after an arm from Scott McTominay was seen to have made contact with Son, who went down before the goal was scored.

The decision to disallow the goal was described by the Sky Sports pundits as "embarrassing and ridiculous", and Solskjaer voiced his frustration over Son's reaction following United's 3-1 victory.

"I have to say, if my son stays down like this for three minutes and gets 10 of his mates around him… if he gets that in the face from one of his other mates and he needs 10 of his mates to help him up, he won't get any food," Solskjaer said.

Tottenham head coach Mourinho responded to the Norwegian's interview: "Let me tell you something. I am very, very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny, you don't ask me about it.

"I just want to say, Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole, because I think a father - I am a father - you have to always to feed your kids, it doesn't matter what they do.

"If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed, and like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese, I told Ole already what I think about his comments."

Noah Solskjaer, who plays for Norwegian side Kristiansund BK, has since reacted to make light of the scuffle between the two managers.

The 20-year-old told local newspaper Tidens Krav: "I always get food, I can assure everyone about that.

"[Team-mate] Max [Williamsen] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training. I have never been lying down the way Son did.

"Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact that they had lost."

The defeat saw a side managed by Mourinho lose 10 league games for the first time in a single season, and makes Spurs' bid for top four increasingly difficult.

Tottenham currently sit seventh in the Premier League, six points behind West Ham in fourth.