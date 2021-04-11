Edinson Cavani: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd fighting to keep striker for second season

Manchester United are fighting hard to convince striker Edinson Cavani to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Last month, Cavani's father Luis revealed the Uruguay striker is increasingly likely to leave United to join Boca this summer.

The 34-year-old is said to be unsettled at Old Trafford and is "leaning towards" Boca with a "60 per cent" chance he will return to South America when his one-year United deal ends in June.

Cavani has the option of a second year at United, but is yet to make his decision.

3:29 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Asked if Cavani will still be at the club next season, following his goal in the 3-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday, United manager Solskjaer said: "We have had upfront and honest meetings. There's no secret, we want to keep him.

"I don't think it's any secret that this has been a difficult year for everyone, with the pandemic, it's not been possible to have friends over, family over, to travel, he's not been able to experience the fantastic culture of Manchester and England.

"He's contemplating and thinking hard and long about what he wants to do, and I understand. He knows what I want, him at Old Trafford at the Stretford End scoring a diving header, there's not a better feeling. So let's wait and see.

Image: Cavani put Man Utd 2-1 up against Tottenham on Sunday with a diving header

"He knows my feelings, I know his feelings. He has not made up his mind yet and I understand that it has been a difficult year for everyone but for a new lad who does not speak English, not to feel the English culture to go and see people, have friends around, it's in the back of your head if this is what you want. You cannot have your family over so fingers crossed, if he decides it's just this season, we have been very fortunate to have him here."

Cavani had a goal controversially disallowed on 33 minutes after VAR spotted a flailing arm from Scott McTominay on Heung-Min Son in the build-up, before he converted Mason Greenwood's cross with a diving header to set United on their way to victory against Spurs.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Palermo striker has eight goals for United since joining in October 2020.