Edinson Cavani increasingly likely to leave Manchester United to join Boca Juniors next season, says father Luis

Edinson Cavani is increasingly likely to leave Manchester United to join Boca Juniors this summer, his father Luis has revealed.

The Uruguay striker is said to be unsettled at Old Trafford and is "leaning towards" Boca with a "60 per cent" chance he will return to South America when his one-year United deal ends in June.

Luis also believes Cavani's "nonsense" three-match ban earlier this season for using a racially offensive term on social media has had a bearing on his son, insisting he is not racist and that they use the term all the time.

"There's a 60 per cent chance of Edinson coming to South America. We're very excited," Luis told Argentinian broadcaster TYC Sports.

"We've always gone to visit him and he's played in some beautiful cities where he's been made to feel very welcome. He's really endeared himself to everyone and has made friendships.

"But he doesn't feel comfortable where he is at the moment. He's been thinking about being closer to his family for over two years now and that's the reason why I think Edi will end up playing for a club in South America. I'd like him to join a team that has a chance of winning something. Here in Uruguay there's no chance of that happening.

"We've spoken to Edinson and he's always leant towards Boca Juniors because he's had so many conversations with (manager Juan Roman) Riquelme about it. I know he'd like to play and be nearer to his home country so that we can all be in closer proximity.

"When a player is already thinking that they want to come back from Europe, it goes against their performance level, but there are a range of factors. I think you have to love your football and find the place where you feel comfortable. I think Boca might be the place where Edinson finishes his career and feels comfortable.

Image: Cavani's dad believes his son is excited to play with Carlos Tevez at Boca Juniors

"Knowing Edi, based on what we've spoken about and everything he's discussed with Riquelme, he's leaning towards Boca. I think he'll come back halfway through the year. He has to sit down with his current club and reach an agreement if they want him to stay or if Edinson withdraws his contract to come here."

Cavani had come into some form after recovering from coronavirus, scoring three goals in five games earlier this year, but he has been missing recently through injury and Ole Gunner Solskjaer has been asked about whether he will stay beyond the one-year deal he signed from Paris Saint-Germain.

Solskjaer will expect questions regarding Cavani's father's comments when he faces the media ahead of the Europa League last-16 second leg against AC Milan on Wednesday, including whether he might be attracted by playing with former United frontman Carlos Tevez at Boca.

Luis continued: "He's set on coming back because there are things that sometimes annoy you as a human, such as what happened to him, with the three-game suspension over nonsense. We always use that word over here. We aren't racist. That did have a bearing on the decision.

"The talks between Edinson and Riquelme have certainly started because they are a competitive team. I think he is (excited about playing with Carlos Tevez). If you'd said that to me two years ago, I wouldn't have said so, given the way he came back from China, but he worked hard upon his return and experienced a rebirth. I know he's a top player.

"I can imagine Edinson celebrating goals with the fans. We know what the Boca supporters are all about and that goes for Argentine football in general. I can see him scoring goals in front of all the fans. The only thing I want is for him to be happy. I always look to ensure my son is happy."