Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United strikers can learn from Edinson Cavani

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Edinson Cavani as a centre forward other players can learn from, after he set Manchester United on their way to a 2-1 win over Fulham.

Cavani capitalised on a mistake from Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to cancel out Ademola Lookman's sixth-minute strike.

That goal ensured the Uruguayan became the first United player to score their first four club goals away from home and earned Solskjaer's praise.

"He's a centre forward that you want in the box. His movement is incredible, it's for everyone to learn from," the United boss said.

"It's almost like I get frustrated at times when he goes wide to put the crosses in because he's the one that you want in there and sometimes I have to ask him to do less running but even in the second half, the header was a great save by Areola.

"He's come down the side a few times and his movement is spot on, so he's the type of centre forward that we've been looking for and he complements Marcus (Rashford) and Mason (Greenwood) and Anthony (Martial) really."

Wayne Rooney says he expects Manchester United to win the Premier League title this season.

United, who last won the title in 2013 in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season with the club, returned to the top of the league on Wednesday night with a 2-1 comeback win over Fulham, extending their unbeaten away run to 17 games.

It has been a dramatic turnaround for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side - having finished 33 points behind champions Liverpool last season - and Rooney puts a lot of that down to the signings of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

Derby manager Rooney, a five-time Premier League winner at Old Trafford, feels the new arrivals have restored a winning mentality to the club and given Paul Pogba the freedom to finally flourish at United.

"The last few years, Manchester United haven't been ready to challenge for the title, but now they've brought in players like Fernandes and Cavani - players with a winning mentality - that has helped massively," said Rooney ahead of this weekend's Sky Bet Championship match at QPR.

Paul Pogba has warned his Manchester United team-mates the hard work this season is yet to begin and they will need to be "arrogant" to stay top of the Premier League.

United were indebted to another moment of brilliance from Pogba as his stunning strike from outside the area saw off a spirited Fulham side as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory.

Solskjaer hailed the victory as "massive" as United matched the club-record 17-game unbeaten league away run set by their treble-winning side of 1999.

But speaking to the club's official website, Pogba warned: "It's never enough. We are still far from the trophy.

"It's been hard to get here, it's going to be even harder to stay there.

"Be arrogant in the way that 'yes, we are proud to be there and we want to stay there', but we have done nothing yet so we need to keep working.

"We are happy with what's happening but we want this to carry on. We want this more and more.

"If we think 'we won and we have arrived', this is when we are going to drop."