Premier League live games on Sky Sports in February: Liverpool vs Man City, Liverpool vs Everton, Chelsea vs Man Utd

Liverpool and Manchester City will go head to head in front of the Sky Sports cameras in February as a thrilling Premier League title race gathers pace.

Sky Sports has announced its latest televised fixtures, with the Anfield clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's title rivals on Sunday February 7 (kick-off 4.30pm) one of 15 top-flight games added to the schedule for February.

The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton on Saturday February 20 (kick-off 5.30pm) and Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on Sunday February 28 (kick-off 4.30pm) are also among Sky Sports' picks for the forthcoming weeks.

Sky Sports can also confirm three extra games will be shown on the final weekend of January as Manchester City host Sheffield United, Wolves travel to Crystal Palace and Brighton face Tottenham.

The Premier League has announced that all games from January 30 to the last weekend of February will be made available to fans to watch live in the United Kingdom via existing broadcast partners as part of an "accessible solution for fans" while they remain absent from stadia.

Mon Jan 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Jan 19: Leicester vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 20: Leeds vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Thur Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 30: Man City vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 30: Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Jan 30: Southampton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Jan 31: Brighton vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Sat Feb 6: Fulham vs West Ham Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Feb 7: Wolves vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 7: Liverpool vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Feb 8: Man Utd vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm (subject to FA Cup)

Sat Feb 13: Man City vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Feb 14: Arsenal vs Leeds - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Feb 15: Chelsea vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Feb 20: Liverpool vs Everton - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Feb 21: Aston Villa vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 21: Arsenal vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Feb 22: Brighton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Feb 27: Leeds Utd vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Feb 28: Tottenham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures

