Premier League: All games to be shown on TV until at least the end of February

The Premier League has confirmed all matches from January 30 through to the last weekend of February will be available for fans to watch live in the UK.

The continued absence of fans from stadia due to the Covid-19 pandemic has seen the Premier League extend its decision to make all games available.

A Premier League statement added: "Details of all contracted broadcast selections will be announced today [Wednesday], along with early additional selections. Confirmation of the remaining fixtures, up to Matchweek 26, will follow in due course.

"The Premier League and its clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans. These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game."

Thur Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 23: Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

To be rescheduled from Wednesday January 20: Leeds vs Southampton

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

Liverpool's goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday recorded the biggest ever audience for an event exclusively on Sky Sports.

The Premier League clash between two of this season's title contenders saw an average of 4.5m viewers tuning into the match, peaking at 4.8m in the final five minutes.

That figure surpassed the 4.049m in April 2012 for Manchester City's 1-0 win over Manchester United which took Roberto Mancini's side a step closer to a first Premier League crown.

The stalemate between Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this time around becomes the second most viewed Premier League game ever in terms of average audience, second to the 4.94m viewers that tuned into the Merseyside derby in June, broadcast simultaneously on Sky One and free-to-air on Pick TV.