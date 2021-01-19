Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United signings are long term, not a quick fix

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United only sign players that fit in with the club's long-term strategy and not just to provide a "quick fix".

United will be focusing on outgoings rather than incomings in the January transfer window, having bolstered their squad in the summer with the arrivals of Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles.

The Old Trafford club also invested in youth as they welcomed teenagers Facundo Pellistri from Penarol and Amad Diallo from Atalanta, who arrived at the club earlier in January.

Solskjaer stresses that selling the vision of the club to potential signings is always a pivotal factor in their recruitment process, and any new arrival is viewed as an integral part of the club's long-term future.

"Whenever you get the chance to speak to players or learn about their personalities, what you get through a chat when you've been put together, that is very important," Solskjaer said.

"And of course, we've been here, we know where we want to get to at Manchester United. Do you want to be part of bringing us back to the successful times - that's always been one of the topics that we've discussed.

Image: Edinson Cavani was signed as a free agent on Deadline Day in October

"We're not here for a quick fix, we have players who have a long-term role to play. Even if it's, say Edinson [Cavani] coming in at the age of 33, he still has a part-long term by who he is, and how he comes in and what he does to the club and to the players."

Solskjaer was also drawn on the contract situation of Juan Mata, with the club retaining an option to extend the Spaniard's deal at Old Trafford which is set to expire at the end of the season.

Mata started only four Premier League games this campaign, the last one in November, but Solskjaer says the 32-year-old provides him with a welcome selection headache every week.

Image: Mata scored two goals in 10 appearances for United this season

"The decision is very difficult every time with Juan," Solskjaer said. "You know he's got the quality. If he plays, he scores goals, he's contributed this season.

"Then again, we've had other players who have taken his role as well - Mason has done well in that position, Paul now, and Juan really contributes in and around the group.

"So it's one of those that I have discussions with all the time, it's difficult to leave him out but unfortunately that's where it is at the moment, so no decision has been made there yet."