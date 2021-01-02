Manchester United transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2021

All the latest Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 winter window.

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show on Monday:

"There are players Manchester United would like to see leave the club this window - you've got Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Odion Ighalo who would want to know where his future lies, and finally there's Jesse Lingard.

"His year option was triggered at the back end of last year, so runs until the summer of 2022. His representatives are talking to other clubs, but no decision has been made by either Lingard or the club as to whether he would leave.

"That's because there is a great rapport between the club and Lingard, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Lingard, so they want what is best for Lingard."

The latest players linked with a move to Man Utd

Boubakary Soumare - United are reportedly battling AC Milan for Lille midfielder (Sun, January 4)

Jack Grealish - United are still interested in signing the playmaker despite the collapse of his move from Aston Villa in September. (Daily Mail, January 1)

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Who might be leaving?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"I think it's very unlikely Paul Pogba leaves in January unless something monumental was to happen. But Manchester United, since Mino Raiola said an exit was likely in the summer (not January), they haven't said anything. Is that because they haven't offered him a new contract?

"As far as I'm aware, they haven't and he has 18 months left. Pogba, I was told, expected United to open contract talks with him at the end of last season. Those talks have not materialised.

"Now we're in a situation where United realistically have two transfer windows to get money for him, or risk losing him for a second time for no money at all."

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will begin a major clear-out this week by speaking to six of his fringe players about loan or permanent moves away from the club. (Daily Mail, January 3).

Paul Pogba - United will sell in the summer after accepting that the Frenchman will not be signing a new contract. (Mirror, January 3)

1:50 Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United in the January transfer window with his future decided in the summer

Confirmed Man Utd departures

The latest Man Utd contract news

Jesse Lingard - The midfielder has had the one-year option on his United contract triggered. (December 31).