Jesse Lingard transfer: West Ham complete loan signing of Manchester United midfielder

West Ham have signed Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan until the end of the season.

The Hammers have managed to secure a deal for Lingard after completing the permanent transfer of Said Benrahma from Brentford, therefore freeing up space for another loan signing at the club.

Lingard, who will wear the No 11 shirt at West Ham, has not made a Premier League appearance this season and will now link up with former United manager David Moyes.

United, who triggered a one-year extension on England international Lingard's contract which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2022, decided to allow the 28-year-old to leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis before Monday's transfer deadline.

Image: West Ham completed the permanent signing of Said Benrahma, which freed up space for Lingard to arrive on loan

"I'm excited," Lingard told West Ham TV. "It's another new chapter in my life. Nothing is guaranteed but I've come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience. That's the main aim.

"I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch. There were lots of clubs involved but, for me personally, I felt this was the right move.

"I've obviously had a previous relationship with the manager as he was at Man U and I've played under him before, so he knows my qualities and what I can bring to the team."

West Ham boss Moyes added: "I've seen him play as a young boy, when he was still a wide player on the right, and I've seen him play off the left.

"He's played for England as a No 10, he's played for England as a No 8, and I actually think if we needed him as a false 9, he could do that as well.

"I hope he brings us a little bit of quality too, and a winning mentality from Manchester United."

West Brom were also interested in taking Lingard on loan and last month it was reported La Liga club Real Sociedad had held initial talks over a possible deal, while Nice were also keen on a short-term transfer.

Amad Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta for £37m earlier this month and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated the 18-year-old winger could soon be in first-team contention, which would have further limited Lingard's game time.

Lingard's representatives also held talks with several clubs in England and Europe in the summer, but a move did not materialise.

The United academy graduate, who did not make an appearance for United while Moyes was in charge during the 2013-14 season, scored four goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

Lingard won the last of his 24 England caps during the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2019.

