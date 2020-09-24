Jesse Lingard: Man Utd winger's representatives hold talks with clubs in England and Europe

Jesse Lingard made his first start of the season in the Carabao Cup win at Luton

Jesse Lingard has yet to be persuaded to leave Manchester United despite his representatives holding initial talks with several clubs in England and Europe.

United are yet to receive any official offers for Lingard, 27, who has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford, with the club holding an option of a further year.

Lingard, who made his first start of the season in United's 3-0 third-round Carabao Cup win against Luton on Tuesday, is one of a number of first-team players that the club are struggling to offload this transfer window.

However, United cannot guarantee Lingard a starting place and it is thought a decision on his future will be driven by the player himself.

Lingard, who came through the United academy, scored four goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for United last season but has not played for his country since England played in the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2019.

Gary Neville has dissected Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday and while praising Roy Hodgson's side, the Sky Sports pundit also has some strong words regarding his former club's recent transfer policy.

While United kicked off their season with a deserved defeat to Palace, Neville lays the blame for the surprise loss squarely at the feet of those who are responsible for bringing new players to the club this summer.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the one-time United captain warned his former side unless a number of new signings are made before the transfer window closes on October 5, they could face missing out on a top-four finish this season.

