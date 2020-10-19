January transfer window 2021: All you need to know

The summer window may have only been closed a short while, but attentions are already turning to what business can be done in January. Here's what we know so far...

When does the window open?

The transfer window in England for the Premier League and Sky Bet EFL will open on January 2 and close on February 1, 2021.

The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 windows will also opener on January 2 while La Liga and Serie A will begin their trading on January 4.

What deals can be done?

As usual, players can be bought and sold across Europe and beyond. Loan deals are also able to be completed during the month-long window.

Is there going to be another domestic transfer window?

At the time of writing, there is no indication that there will be another extended domestic transfer window between Premier League and EFL clubs.

In the summer, English sides were still able to do business for a further 11 days after the first deadline on October 5. The second domestic window closed on October 16, although Premier League clubs were only able to buy from EFL clubs and not among themselves.

This saw the likes of Said Benrahma, Joe Rodon and Karlan Grant secure moves from Championship clubs into the top flight.

