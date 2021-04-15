Swansea City and Birmingham City to 'continue fight against online abuse' following social media boycotts

Swansea and Birmingham have vowed to continue their battles against online abuse following their week-long social media boycotts.

The Sky Bet Championship clubs announced last week they would not be posting on their social media channels for seven days due to repeated abuse of players online.

Swansea's Jamal Lowe reported being the target of racist abuse on Instagram in the wake of a 1-0 Championship defeat at Birmingham earlier in April.

Yan Dhanda was abused after the FA Cup loss to Manchester City and Ben Cabango was targeted while on international duty with Wales.

We would like to thank fellow clubs, supporters, executives and stakeholders for their messages of support over the past seven days 🤍🖤



We will collectively continue this battle against online abuse and discrimination.



We hope for change.#EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/D7HJklWhRr — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 15, 2021

The clubs were joined in their actions by Scottish champions Rangers, who also imposed a social media blackout.

Image: Jamal Lowe was racially abused online following the two sides' game in the Championship earlier in April

Swansea have been widely commended for their initiative and say they have been pleased with the response.

In their first tweet since bringing their boycott to an end, the club posted: "We would like to thank fellow clubs, supporters, executives and stakeholders for their messages of support over the past seven days.

Image: Birmingham City took the decision to stay away from their online platforms for seven days "in solidarity" with Swansea

"We will collectively continue this battle against online abuse and discrimination. We hope for change. #EnoughIsEnough."

Their sentiments were echoed by Birmingham as they also resumed social media activity.

A tweet read: "The club would like to thank everyone for their support in the stand we took over the past seven days. We will continue to fight online abuse and discrimination together."