Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder to miss Aston Villa clash with foot and ankle injury

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will miss Wednesday's trip to face Aston Villa with a foot and ankle injury.

The midfielder was substituted after 47 minutes during Manchester City's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday after landing awkwardly on his ankle following his battle for the ball with N'Golo Kante as he attempted to keep it in play.

De Bruyne was treated by City's medical staff and then replaced by Phil Foden as he limped off the pitch.

Aston Villa

Manchester City Wednesday 21st April 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

City confirmed the Belgium midfielder suffered an injury to his right foot and ankle and has been ruled out of the game against Villa, but say the full extent of the problem is not yet known.

De Bruyne could now be a doubt for the Carabao Cup final on April 25, along with Tottenham striker Harry Kane. Speaking afterwards, Pep Guardiola said it was too soon to provide an assessment on the knock.

2:30 Pep Guardiola says his side's defeat in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday was not down to a lack of respect for the competition after he made eight changes to his starting line-up

The Belgium international missed five matches because of a hamstring issue in January and February and has now suffered another injury problem which could impact his availability for City's remaining six Premier League games, and their challenge for two cup competitions.

The 29-year-old's form has been instrumental in Pep Guardiola's side's charge towards the Premier League title this term, with the playmaker scoring five goals and contributing 11 assists in 24 top-flight games.

The 2020 PFA Player of the Year and last term's Premier League Player of the Season has won seven major trophies with City, and that number could increase before the end of the campaign with a treble still a possibility.

Earlier this month, De Bruyne signed a new two-year contract at the Etihad Stadium which will keep him at the club until 2025.