Maheta Molango expected to take over as PFA chief executive from June 1

Maheta Molango is expected to take over as the new chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association from June 1, subject to gaining a work permit.

The former Brighton forward, who was born in Switzerland, will spend a few weeks working alongside the outgoing Gordon Taylor, who is due to remain with the union until the end of June.

"I'm pleased we are making good progress confirming the appointment of Maheta Molango as our new chief executive," Taylor said in a statement.

"Maheta has a formidable CV and is widely recognised as one of Spain's top sports lawyers. He is fluent in five languages, vastly experienced in representing football's elite performers and a playing career that includes time in England's lower tiers.

"I'm confident he will relate to players at every level of our membership."

As part of the wider restructuring of the PFA, Molango will sit on an operational board which will also include four new non-executive directors, as well as the chair and vice-chair of the newly-formed players' board.

Image: Manchester City and England Women captain Steph Houghton will be part of a players' group at the PFA

The 13-strong players' group - with representatives drawn from the Premier League, Women's Super League, Championship, League One and League Two plus three former members - includes Manchester City and England Women captain Steph Houghton, Leicester captain Wes Morgan, and Watford's Troy Deeney.

The PFA said 63 individuals had applied for the 13 roles.

"I have been proud to see the number of candidates who applied to be part of the new players' board," Taylor added. "The strength of the union has always come from the players.

"Football, now more than ever, needs a strong PFA. With this collective unity, I have no doubt that the players will represent the game's best interests, and we will continue to be the strongest sportspersons union in the world."