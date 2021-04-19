Premier League confirms three positive coronavirus cases in latest rounds of testing

The Premier League has confirmed there were three positive coronavirus tests in the latest rounds of testing.

2,770 players and staff at top-flight clubs were tested over two rounds of testing.

The numbers of positive cases have declined rapidly since the start of 2021, the amount of those returning positive swabs reached double figures for three weeks in January.

There has been a total of 259 positive results out of 69,718 tests recorded this season which accounts for 0.37 per cent of the Premier League's playing and non-playing staff across all 20 clubs.

With government restrictions easing during April, 4,000 fans were permitted into Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton, while the national stadium will host 8,000 spectators for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham on Sunday.

The Premier League plans to admit up to 10,000 fans for the final two rounds of games of the season in the top flight next month.

Image: Richard Masters, the Premier League's CEO, is hoping that 10,000 fans can attend the final two rounds of games this season

Previous test results this year

5-11 Apr 2,940 tested; two positives

29 Mar-4 Apr 2,664 tested; one positive

22-28 Mar 2,210 tested; one positive

15-21 Mar 2,772 tested; two positives

8-14 Mar 2,664 tested; two positives

1-7 Mar 2,875 tested; two positives

22-28 Feb 2,733 tested; two positive

15-21 Feb 2,633 tested; two positives

8-14 Feb 2,915 tested; two positives

1-7 Feb 2,970 tested; two positives

25-31 Jan 2,957 tested; seven positive

18-24 Jan 2,518 tested; eight positives

11-17 Jan 3,115 tested; 16 positives

4-10 Jan 2,593 tested; 36 positives

1-3 Jan 984 tested; 12 positives