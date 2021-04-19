Euro 2020: Decision on capacities for host cities 'delayed until Friday'

A decision on Euro 2020 host cities has been postponed until Friday, Sky Sports News has been told, with UEFA expected to confirm that later on Monday.

Nine of the 12 host cities have already given assurances over a minimum capacity for crowds, with Wembley confirming that 25 per cent - around 22,500 fans - will be able to attend the initial three group stage matches and round-of-16 fixture that will be held there.

It is also hoped more fans will be able to attend the semi-finals and final.

Hampden Park will also have up to 25 per cent of the venue's capacity (around 13,000 fans) available to fans for the four Euro 2020 games scheduled to be played there.

3:07 Bryan Swanson give updates on the proposed stadium capacities for Euro 2020

But UEFA has yet to receive government backing in Germany (Munich), Spain (Bilbao) and the Republic of Ireland (Dublin) with details on how many supporters will be allowed in for matches in those cities yet to be announced.

Bilbao and Dublin are each due to host three group matches and a round-of-16 game, while Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is scheduled to stage three group matches and a quarter-final.

FIFA executive Alexey Sorokin, who is in charge of the organising committee for one of the host cities, St Petersburg in Russia, said last week players deserve to play in front of tens of thousands of fans.

But he also warned there could be "surprises" ahead of the crucial UEFA executive committee meeting, as countries continue to cope with the ongoing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

0:31 FIFA council member Alexey Sorokin, who leads the organising committee in Saint Petersburg, says the players do not deserve to play in front of empty stadiums at Euro 2020

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

1:02 Health passports could enable more supporters to attend this summer's European Championships according to Avrom Lasarow, the chief executive of the company hired to test Premier League players

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.

As a result of the pan-European staging, no nation has been granted an automatic spot, with all 55 teams taking part in the qualification process.