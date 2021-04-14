Euro 2020: UEFA confirms Rome's Stadio Olimpico as host stadium for the tournament

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will allow supporters in for the four games scheduled to be played there; attendances will be capped at a minimum of 25 per cent of the venue's capacity; the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament runs from June 11 to July 11

Wednesday 14 April 2021 15:52, UK

Stadio Olimpico
Image: Rome's 72,698-capacity Stadio Olimpico will permit a designated number of supporters in to watch Euro 2020 games

Rome has been confirmed as the ninth definite Euro 2020 host by tournament organisers UEFA.

The Italian capital had been due to host the opening match of the delayed continental finals on June 11, but did not provide a minimum capacity guarantee to UEFA by the initial April 7 deadline.

However, UEFA said on Wednesday the Stadio Olimpico would be at a minimum 25 per cent capacity for the four matches it will host - three group games and a quarter-final.

"UEFA has today received from the Italian Football Association, confirmation from the Italian government that the UEFA EURO 2020 matches scheduled for the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, will take place with spectators," a UEFA statement read.

"The authorities have guaranteed at least 25 per cent of the stadium's capacity will be filled. As a result, UEFA considers Rome to be fully confirmed as a venue for the tournament."Fans with tickets for matches in Rome should note that there will be no exemptions granted to any travel restrictions that will be in place at the time, for people arriving from outside Italy."

Bilbao, Dublin and Munich are the three cities that UEFA is still seeking additional information from.

Bilbao and Dublin appear most likely to lose matches if they are unable to guarantee access to any spectators by April 19.

UEFA's executive committee meets that day, followed by UEFA Congress on April 20, where final hosting arrangements are set to be made.

The Football Association of Ireland released a statement last week saying it was not in a position to provide minimum assurances concerning attendances at Dublin's Aviva Stadium for the tournament.

The local government in Bilbao initially said it was able to welcome fans to the San Mames stadium, but the Spanish federation overruled the local authority, said it would be "impossible" for Bilbao to have crowds.

    When is Euro 2020? Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures

    Who has made it to Euro 2020 and how will the tournament work?

    Coronavirus has put Euro 2020 back a year to 2021, but 24 sides will still play across 12 host cities in a festival of football.

    The top two teams from each of the 10 groups qualified for Euro 2020 and the four remaining positions were settled in the play-offs, with Scotland beating Serbia in a penalty shootout to join England and Wales at the tournament.

    Here is the confirmed schedule so far.

    When and where is Euro 2020?

    The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

    • Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena
    • Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium
    • Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames
    • Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala
    • Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena
    • Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium
    • Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium
    • Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park
    • London (England) - Wembley Stadium
    • Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena
    • Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico
    • Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

    Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.

