European Super League: Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid could be banned from Champions League finals - Danish FA

Breakaway Super League clubs Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea could be banned from this season's Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said.

The trio are part of the 12 clubs who announced on Sunday they were setting up a breakaway European Super League, a move which has drawn widespread criticism.

Real Madrid are due to face Chelsea and Manchester City are drawn against Paris Saint-Germain - who have not agreed to join the breakaway league.

Arsenal and Manchester United, who have also signed up to the plans, remain in the Europa League.

The six Premier League clubs involved - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - have all declined Sky Sports News' invitation to respond to the story.

1:27 UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says plans for a European Super League are 'fuelled by greed above all else'

In an interview with Danish broadcaster DR, Moller, who is head of the Danish FA, said: "There is an extraordinary executive meeting on Friday where I expect the 12 clubs to be thrown out.

"I think that we, who love football, have had it. Someone has to draw the line and find out which way the clubs should go. We owe it to our fans and everyone who loves football.

"The clubs should be thrown out and I expect it to happen on Friday. Then we will see how the Champions League will finish.

"I don't think they can do it to the fans and to everyone who loves football.

"During the weekend, some people negotiated with the other side, which is not fair to the president of UEFA and those who have spent time on the Champions League model in the past years. They can't do that.

"There have to be some consequences, and, this time, I think there will be."

3:30 Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Didi Hamann says German clubs and fans are opposed to the idea of a European Super League

Regarding whether players will still be able to play for their national teams, if they play in the Super League, Moller said: "If you don't want to be a part of the European sports model, I can't see why you should be part of the national team.

"In my opinion, the contracts could be annulled when the clubs drop out of UEFA competitions. Then, the players are released and can choose to play for a club that displays solidarity and is part of the community - our pyramid system."

Moller's comments came shortly after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed the governing body would be seeking player bans for this summer's European Championships.

Image: Real Madrid made it through to the Champions League semi-finals with a win over Liverpool

When asked if the proposals would stop any players from competing in Euro 2020, Ceferin said: "We're still assessing the situation with our legal team. It's a bit too early.

"We will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon as we have a clear answer. My opinion is that, as soon as possible, the players have to be banned from all our competitions."

Ceferin has said it is still unclear whether the proposed breakaway clubs will be involved in the remainder of this season's Champions League and Europa League competition.

UEFA's president says a legal assessment is ongoing and further talks will be held on Tuesday after the UEFA Congress.