Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doing all he can to convince Edison Cavani to stay at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to continue trying to convince Edinson Cavani to stay at Old Trafford after his influential performance helped demolish Roma 6-2 to leave Manchester United on the brink of the Europa League final.

The Uruguayan sparked United's scintillating second-half fightback after Lorenzo Pellegrini's penalty and Edin Dzeko's sixth Old Trafford goal had seen Roma turn the game around following Bruno Fernandes' opener.

Cavani's stunning first-time strike hauled United level early in the second half before his predatory instinct saw him restore United's lead with a close-range rebound, and there was no looking back as United ran riot to rip Roma to shreds.

Cavani won the penalty which Fernandes converted to make it 4-2 and, after Paul Pogba had headed in a fifth, he set up substitute Mason Greenwood for a sixth which saw United put a foot in May's final in Gdansk.

"We want to go through, of course," Solskjaer said. "Good reaction at half-time. I thought we played some good stuff in the first half as well but we forgot you have to run back as well and you have to run back quick. The second half we did that part better and of course that creates more opportunities to attack.

2:03 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his side's second half performance in their 6-2 win over Roma in their Europa League semi-final.

"Edinson was excellent. I've said before, he plays as a centre-forward should be playing, running the channels, being the focal points, creating chances for others, scoring goals.

"He missed a couple of chances as well, but that is what he is there to do really, if he gets three or four chances a game, he will score two or three goals.

"I'm absolutely delighted with him. You can see the difference in him, he's worked up his fitness having had a long lay-off. He's making up for lost time."

Solskjaer added: "He is more than a goal poacher, he's a very good goal scorer. He's played football for so long; he has a calmness and composure about him.

"The flick for the first goal [Fernandes'], the pass for Mason's goal, he's just showing his experience and we need that at this time of the season. We want and need our experienced players to step up and he definitely has done."

Can Solskjaer convince Cavani to stay?

Image: Aged 34 years and 74 days, Edinson Cavani became the oldest player to score a brace at the semi-final stage or beyond in major European competition since Philip Cocu (34y 187d) for PSV vs Milan CL semi-finals in 2004-05.

Cavani's performance further underlined how important keeping him at Old Trafford is to the development of Solskjaer's side.

The Uruguayan will be crucial to Solskjaer's hopes of securing his first piece of silverware as United manager after next week's return leg in Rome is navigated, as well as the step up in challenges as they look to compete for the Premier League and Champions League next season.

Solskjaer hopes the environment at United and the prospect of playing in front of supporters at Old Trafford can convince Cavani to remain in Manchester for another season.

"Edinson was out for seven months and not playing football for a very long time before he came to us," Solskjaer said. "He's had a couple of injuries and has worked really hard to show his quality.

"He knows my feelings, he knows that I would love to have him for another year, we have spoken about it. I understand this year has been very difficult, but I promised him that Old Trafford and Manchester is a different place with fans in the stadium.

"I'm doing my best, nights like this [help], hopefully we can get to the final and hopefully he can see himself being here for another year."

Asked what more he could do to secure Cavani's future, Solskjaer replied: "We don't have to sell the club to him. It's about the feeling he gets coming into training every day, the environment we created, the team we are creating that he is a part of.

"He has to feel what it's like to score those goals at the Stretford End with fans, it's a different feeling.

"We've got the best fans and, as a goalscorer, there is no better feeling than scoring and celebrating in front of them."