Emiliano Buendia: Norwich midfielder wins Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award

Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia has been voted Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season.
He edged out the two other nominees, teammate Teemu Pukki and Brentford's Ivan Toney, to win the coveted award which was announced live on Sky Sports Football.
Buendia has played a key role for the Canaries this season helping them to secure an immediate return to the top flight.
The Argentine has been an ever-present in Daniel Farke's side with 30 goal contributions so far, including a division-high 16 assists.
Pukki has also played in every game and was looking to win the award for a second time after collecting the prize in 2019.
Trending
- 'AJ fight is done deal' - Hearn hits back at Team Fury
- 2021 NFL Draft: 30 names you need to know
- Scudamore tells Neville: Football will never be the same again
- Bielsa 'sorry' for not learning English
- Executives from five ESL clubs step down from PL roles
- Where could each PL team finish?
- Chisora tells Parker: You're no Tyson Fury!
- When Froch tested the toughness of Eubank Jr
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- Hamilton to join social media boycott | Draws ESL comparison
The Finland international is the second-highest scorer in the Championship with 25 goals.
Toney has also had an outstanding season for Brentford helping them secure a place in the play-offs.
He has scored 29 goals with 10 assists after joining the club last summer as a replacement for the outgoing Ollie Watkins.
Peterborough forward Jonson Clarke-Harris was voted Sky Bet League One Player of the Season, his 29 goals this season helping him pip Hull City's George Honeyman and Charlie Wyke of Sunderland AFC to the award.
Cambridge United forward Paul Mullins, another player with 29 goals to his name, was named Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season.
Elsewhere, Reading's Michael Olise was named the EA Sports Young Player of the Season, whilst Doncaster Rovers midfielder James Coppinger claimed the prestigious Sir Tom Finney award.
EFL AWARD WINNERS
Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season: Emiliano Buendia - Norwich City
Sky Bet League One Player of the Season: Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United
Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season: Paul Mullin - Cambridge United
EA Sports Young Player of the Season: Michael Olise - Reading
LFE Apprentice of the Year: Championship, Will Trueman - Sheffield Wednesday
LFE Apprentice of the Year: League One, Lewis Johnson - MK Dons
LFE Apprentice of the Year: League Two, Felix Miles - Cheltenham Town
Your Move Community Club of the Year: Port Vale
Screwfix Moment of the Season: Dean Lewington, 800th MK Dons appearance
Sir Tom Finney Award: James Coppinger - Doncaster Rovers
PFA Player in the Community: Will Vaulks - Cardiff City
YouGov Sport Community Project of the Year: All 72 EFL Clubs
Contribution to League Football: John Rudge
2021 Mitre Goal of the Season: Lee Novak - Grimsby Town v Bradford City - 22.12.20