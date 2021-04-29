Emiliano Buendia: Norwich midfielder wins Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award

Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia has been voted Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season.

He edged out the two other nominees, teammate Teemu Pukki and Brentford's Ivan Toney, to win the coveted award which was announced live on Sky Sports Football.

Buendia has played a key role for the Canaries this season helping them to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

The Argentine has been an ever-present in Daniel Farke's side with 30 goal contributions so far, including a division-high 16 assists.

Pukki has also played in every game and was looking to win the award for a second time after collecting the prize in 2019.

The Finland international is the second-highest scorer in the Championship with 25 goals.

Image: Teemu Pukki has also played a key part in helping Norwich make an immediate return to the Premier League

Toney has also had an outstanding season for Brentford helping them secure a place in the play-offs.

He has scored 29 goals with 10 assists after joining the club last summer as a replacement for the outgoing Ollie Watkins.

Peterborough forward Jonson Clarke-Harris was voted Sky Bet League One Player of the Season, his 29 goals this season helping him pip Hull City's George Honeyman and Charlie Wyke of Sunderland AFC to the award.

Image: Peterborough forward Jonson Clarke-Harris won the Sky Bet League One Player of the Season award

Cambridge United forward Paul Mullins, another player with 29 goals to his name, was named Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season.

Elsewhere, Reading's Michael Olise was named the EA Sports Young Player of the Season, whilst Doncaster Rovers midfielder James Coppinger claimed the prestigious Sir Tom Finney award.

EFL AWARD WINNERS

Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season: Emiliano Buendia - Norwich City

Sky Bet League One Player of the Season: Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United

Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season: Paul Mullin - Cambridge United

EA Sports Young Player of the Season: Michael Olise - Reading

LFE Apprentice of the Year: Championship, Will Trueman - Sheffield Wednesday

LFE Apprentice of the Year: League One, Lewis Johnson - MK Dons

LFE Apprentice of the Year: League Two, Felix Miles - Cheltenham Town

Your Move Community Club of the Year: Port Vale

Screwfix Moment of the Season: Dean Lewington, 800th MK Dons appearance

Sir Tom Finney Award: James Coppinger - Doncaster Rovers

PFA Player in the Community: Will Vaulks - Cardiff City

YouGov Sport Community Project of the Year: All 72 EFL Clubs

Contribution to League Football: John Rudge

2021 Mitre Goal of the Season: Lee Novak - Grimsby Town v Bradford City - 22.12.20