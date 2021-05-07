Bournemouth duo Arnaut Danjuma and Jonathan Woodgate win Sky Bet Championship April awards

Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for April.

It's a second straight nomination for the flamboyant forward who either scored or assisted 10 of Bournemouth's 18 goals in April. The movement, pace, balance, all were on show in his five goals, which included a superb strike at Norwich.

Danjuma said: "I'm very happy to lift this trophy and very happy with the way I've been playing. If I can contribute to the team and help them to get the wins then I'm happy, and I feel like I've been doing that.

"My favourite moment of April was the goal against Norwich where I scored in the top corner. It was a very important game for the team and a huge win for us.

"This is a great trophy but the biggest one for us is to hopefully get back into the Premier League."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Danjuma has been one of the most consistent players in the Championship down the stretch, and he was impossible to ignore in regards to this award.

"The attacker was nothing short of sensational in April, racking up 10 direct goal involvements during Bournemouth's strong run of form."

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for April.

The lessons he learned in a difficult baptism at Middlesbrough have been quickly put into practice in Dorset. Showing swagger and steel, Bournemouth moved into the top six with six wins from seven games and an 18-6 goal differential.

Woodgate said: "I'm proud to be the recipient of this award but this is a collective effort and should go to all of my staff.

"I cannot thank them enough for the support they have given me since I arrived at the club, and we have worked tirelessly together to secure our place in the play-offs.

"We had some good performances over the month and some in which we had to dig deep and grind out the results, but the players showed great character and rose to the challenge every week.

"Seven consecutive wins is tough at any level, and the squad should be incredibly proud of that achievement."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Prior to running into Brentford at the end of the month, Bournemouth's April had been perfect.

"If the Cherries end up returning to the top flight, fans will look back fondly on their April form being pivotal to their success, with Jonathan Woodgate's tactical tweaks reaping rewards."

Sky Bet League One

Player: Josh Magennis, Hull

Hull striker Josh Magennis has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for April.

Six goals and an assist for the Northern Irishman who timed the best scoring run of his English club career to perfection as the Tigers clinched promotion. He showed his versatility, mixing clinical low strikes and powerful headers.

Magennis said: "I'm over the moon. First and foremost, you want to get promoted and win the league, but to hit form at such a vital time for us all was absolutely brilliant.

"It's the stuff you dream of - scoring goals, scoring winners and winning promotion. It's one of the best runs I'd had; I just felt confident and I knew the team would create chances for me.

"I'm very proud of not only myself but the team because I would be nowhere without them, and for the gaffer for trusting me. It's a proud moment for me and we got promoted so I'm happy."

Manager: Grant McCann, Hull

Hull manager Grant McCann has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for April.

McCann's side played six games in April, fewer than most of their promotion rivals, but what use of them they made, winning five, drawing one and scoring 14 goals. What mattered most was the 2-1 victory at Lincoln which clinched a return to the Championship.

McCann said: "It's all about the team. We all chipped in last month and it was a good month for us with five wins and a draw.

"It's been a monumental effort from everyone to get us where we are. We've been consistent in our performances over the last two or three months.

"That's coincided with good results, particularly the game away at Lincoln, which was a tough game but we came back to win and get promoted.

"We're absolutely delighted with how the season has panned out; it's been a huge team effort."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Ian Henderson, Salford

Salford striker Ian Henderson has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for April.

Henderson is ending the season as he began it - in form. It wasn't just his six goals and an assist, it was the timing and importance of his strikes, which included a brilliant volley at Forest Green and late winners against Stevenage and Bradford.

Salford manager Gary Bowyer said: "It's a very good reflection of the form that he's been in and how he's played, and obviously his goals stand out.

"He's a model pro, he's a fantastic example to some of the young lads that if you look after yourself you can prolong your career, and he's an intelligent lad as well.

"From a footballing point of view, it's not just his goals it's his work rate, his pressing, his energy rubs off on everybody else and he's been fantastic to work with.

"Hopefully there's still more to come from him on Saturday to try and get him into the 20s."

Manager: Gary Bowyer, Salford

Salford manager Gary Bowyer has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for April.

The demands at Salford are great, but Bowyer showed a cool head in masterminding five wins and a 17-point bonanza from eight games. The catalyst was a 2-0 victory at Forest Green as Bowyer's men ended April in the play-off places.

Bowyer said: "First and foremost it's a massive reflection on the team and the players, and the staff, more than myself.

"Of course it's an achievement to be recognised, but I would like to thank the players for their contributions that have made it possible."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "With the pressure firmly on, Salford showcased some excellent consistency in April, keeping them in touching distance of those all-important play-off spots.

"Despite some tricky opposition, Gary Bowyer was able to marshal his troops supremely in an eight-game schedule, picking up no fewer than 17 huge points. He had to hit the ground running in the circumstances and he most certainly did."