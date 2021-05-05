Oliver Skipp: Tottenham midfielder on loan at Norwich undergoes metatarsal surgery

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp, on a season-long loan at Championship side Norwich, has had surgery to repair a fractured metatarsal.

The academy graduate will not play for the Canaries again this season and will undergo a period of recovery before returning to Spurs for pre-season.

Skipp sustained the injury late on during the 4-1 win against Reading on Saturday, a game which secured Norwich the Championship title.

The England Under-21 international has been been an ever-present in Daniel Farke's promotion-winning side, making 47 appearances in all competitions.

"Oliver has been tremendous for us this season and words can't explain how grateful we all are for his contribution," Norwich Sporting Director Stuart Webber said on Tuesday.

"We must also thank Steve Hitchen and Daniel Levy at Tottenham for allowing us to develop not only a top player, but a top person.

"It goes without saying, we'd of course love to work with Oliver again in the future, but either way he will be remembered at this club for a long time."

Skipp has an excellent chance of staking a claim in the Tottenham first team next season if he can impress whoever becomes the next manager.

Former boss Jose Mourinho tipped him as a future Spurs captain and the club have been impressed with his development at Norwich this season.