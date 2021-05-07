Sander Berge: Arsenal and Everton consider bid for Sheff Utd midfielder as release clause reduced to £35m

Arsenal and Everton lead a host of teams considering a summer transfer bid for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

A number of top European clubs are also known to be keen on the Norway international, who returned to competitive action on Sunday after more than four months out with a hamstring injury.

Sky Sports News understands the Blades are planning to keep the majority of their present squad intact as they try to return to the Premier League at their first attempt.

However, United know they may struggle to keep hold of Berge, due to the number of top clubs keen to sign him.

United's relegation has also prompted a significant reduction in Berge's release clause - from £45m to £35m - only fuelling further interest in the player.

Image: Berge has made 14 Premier League appearances for the Blades so far this season

The versatile 23-year old has played as both a box-to-box and holding midfielder since his arrival from Genk in January 2020.

His injury came as the 6ft 4inch Scandinavian was playing his best football to date at Bramall Lane, with then manager Chris Wilder describing him as "our best player of the season so far by a country mile".

While Berge is happy to play anywhere across midfield, many believe his best position may eventually be in central defence.

A popular figure at Bramall Lane, Berge is happy at United, but believes his future will lie away from South Yorkshire.

Arsenal may have one advantage over their rivals for Berge, in their assistant manager, Albert Stuivenberg, who worked with him at Genk.

He said of Berge: "He is already very mature. He is intelligent, reads the game well, and takes the initiative. He has the potential to become a future leader."