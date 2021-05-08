Bayern Munich crowned Bundesliga champions after Jadon Sancho helps Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig

Jadon Sancho struck twice as Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 win over RB Leipzig sealed a ninth Bundesliga title in a row for Bayern Munich.

Leipzig realistically had to win at Dortmund to keep their hopes of catching Bayern alive but were always on the back foot after Marco Reus' early strike for the hosts and Sancho's double leaves them seven points adrift with two games remaining.

Bayern can extend their advantage even further when they play Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday, before celebrating yet another German league crown.

Dortmund's win also moves them into fourth and the Champions League qualifying positions, although Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to play this weekend and are two points behind in fifth, ahead of their game with mid-table Mainz on Sunday.

A month out from the Euros, Sancho delivered a reminder to Gareth Southgate of why he can play a key role for England this summer.

The forward has been in impressive form in 2021 and cut in from the left flank before finishing into the far corner with his right foot to double Dortmund's advantage on 51 minutes.

Image: Sancho scores against RB Leipzig

Lukas Klostermann's header from a corner pulled one back for Leipzig on 63 minutes and they were level with 13 minutes to play when Hwang Hee-Chan cutback for Dani Olmo to slot in.

However, Sancho sealed it for his side on 87 minutes, back-heeling Raphael Guerreiro into the box before latching onto his cross at the back post.

Ligue 1: Lyon keep title hopes alive

Image: Houssem Aouar was on target for Lyon against Lorient

Lyon kept their Champions League hopes alive with a 4-1 home thrashing of relegation-battling Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paqueta and two from Bruno Guimaraes lifted OL up to third in the table on 73 points with two games remaining.

Monaco, who slip to fourth on 71, travel to mid-table Stade de Reims on Sunday for their game in hand. The top three in Ligue 1 qualify for the following seasons Champions League.

Lorient, who scored a consolation goal through Thomas Monconduit, sit in 17th place on 38 points, one above Nantes, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Against a sturdy Lorient side, Aouar broke the deadlock on 52 minutes when he fired home from close range from Ryan Cherki's delightful chipped cross. Paqueta doubled the advantage 12 minutes later by heading home from Karl Toko-Ekambis cross.

Guimaraes put the result beyond doubt on 71 minutes when he converted a penalty after being fouled in the area by Fabien Lemoine.

The Brazilian midfielder added another from point-blank range before Monconduit found the back of the net with a crossed shot seven minutes from time.