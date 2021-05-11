Sheffield United aware as North Yorkshire Police arrest 24-year-old man for alleged assault

North Yorkshire Police arrest a 24-year-old man "in connection with an incident, which involved another man being assaulted"; Sheffield United are "aware" after video emerges on social media allegedly showing Oli McBurnie involved in a street brawl

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a video emerged allegedly showing Scotland and Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie involved in a street fight.

The video, widely shared on social media, appears to show a man approaching a group, with one person recording the incident on their phone.

The phone is then stamped on, with the altercation leading to a brawl before a voice can be heard saying: "Take your boy away now."

North Yorkshire Police confirmed a 24-year-old man from Knaresborough was arrested "in connection with an incident, which involved another man being assaulted".

The statement added: "The 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday 8 May on High Street in Knaresborough.

"The 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time."

Sheffield United said in a statement: "Officials at Sheffield United are aware that Police are now involved following the emergence of a video circulating on social media over the weekend and as a club we will do all we can to assist enquiries, as well as continue our own investigation."

McBurnie, 24, made 23 Premier League appearances for Sheffield United this season before fracturing a bone in his foot during the April defeat to Arsenal.

The injury means McBurnie is a major doubt for Euro 2020, with Steve Clarke having to submit his squad for the tournament by June 1. Scotland begin their Group D challenge against the Czech Republic at Hampden on June 14.

