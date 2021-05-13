Man Utd and Juventus among clubs interested in sporting director Luis Campos

Former Lille sporting director Luis Campos, who has been dubbed 'The Wizard of Capital Gains', has been targeted by a host of clubs across Europe keen to tap into the Portuguese's talent for footballing alchemy.

Campos helped transform Lille into a team now on the verge of the Ligue 1 title - they are currently three points clear of Paris Saint Germain with just two games to go.

A free agent after leaving Lille in December, Campos has attracted interest from the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal - although Sky Sports News understands Arsenal are not recruiting for a sporting director with Edu and manager Mikel Arteta already working on plans for the summer transfer window.

But not only are Lille on the verge of winning the league for the first time in a decade, they've done it while turning a tidy profit in the transfer market - largely down to Campos.

Lifting trophies while making hundreds of millions on players has become a habit to Campos who has done it not once, but twice.

After a spell at Real Madrid, working with Jose Mourinho, Campos became sporting director at Monaco in 2013 and over the course of four years carefully built the team that brought the league title back to the club for the first time in 17 years, while, at the same time, making over £500m in the transfer market.

Image: Just some of the massive deals Campos has masterminded in recent years

At Lille, Campos developed and then sold numerous players, including Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel to Arsenal, for a big profit.

Campos sold Pepe to Arsenal for over £70m and replaced him with Victor Osimhen, who cost £20m. Osimhen was himself then sold to Napoli, last summer, for £60m.

Image: Lille mad a big profit when they sold Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for £70m

In turn, Osimhen was replaced by Turk Burak Yilmaz, signed on a free transfer. He's scored 21 goals in 37 appearances for club and country this season.

Campos' departure from Lille came following a change in ownership and a change in direction in the wake of the huge financial hit inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lille's best young talent is up for sale, including Boubakary Soumare, goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Renato Sanches, Zeki Celik, Sven Botman, Luiz Araujo and Jonathan Ikone.

Average age - 23 years old. Five of them cost nothing and Lille stand to make a substantial profit in the summer.

But that's not how Campos does things. Selling players for profit is important, but not at the cost of competing. Winning remains his priority, while uncovering and moulding young stars along the way.

Image: Kylian Mbappe's move from Monaco to PSG netted the club £166m

And so, out of principle, Campos finds himself without a club - but with his eye firmly on the Premier League and a sporting director role at one of its top clubs.

He has told Sky Sports News that he's "ready now" for what he sees as the best league in the world adding: "In modern football the presence of an experienced sporting director is fundamental.

"The biggest and best clubs in the world are always looking to get the best professionals to optimise their results.

"I consider myself privileged to be on the shortlist of clubs of this profile, and obviously feel proud and honoured about it.

"The Premier League is considered one of the most competitive in the world. As a competitor, I would obviously like the challenge."

Campos has been linked before with Tottenham and Manchester United, mainly because of his close friendship with Jose Mourinho.

Image: Campos is close friends with Jose Mourinho and worked with him at Real Madrid

Before though, he's always been cautious, always chosen his words carefully, saying it had to be "the right timing." Now though he believes, the timing is right.

'The Wizard of Capital Gains' who brings titles could be on his way to England. And several Premier League teams have already made it clear, they'd like it to be at their club.

One look at his record, and supporters of any club, would probably agree.