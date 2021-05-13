Man Utd protest: Man released on bail following arrest for attacking police officer

Greater Manchester Police, the FA, Manchester United, and the Premier League are continuing their respective investigations into the events of May 2 when a number of protestors clashed with police and some breached entrances to Old Trafford and made their way onto the pitch

A man has been released on bail after being arrested following the protest at Old Trafford on May 2

A man arrested for attacking a police officer at Old Trafford during protests by Manchester United fans has been released on police bail pending further investigations.

The officer involved suffered serious facial injuries.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 2 as thousands of fans gathered at Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club.

Some clashed with members of the Greater Manchester Police who were on duty that day while others gained access to the stadium and protested on the Old Trafford pitch.

Earlier this month, a man was charged with throwing fireworks in a street, using threatening behaviour and wilful obstruction of the highway, after a group of United fans protested outside the Lowry Hotel in Manchester city centre where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad and backroom staff were staying ahead of kick-off that afternoon.

Image: Manchester United have increased security at Old Trafford ahead of their re-arranged game with Liverpool in the Premier League

The disturbances caused the match against Liverpool to be postponed and it is being replayed on Thursday, with Solskjaer's team facing their fourth match in eight days.

Following the protest earlier in May, United have stepped up security ahead of the re-arranged clash with Jurgen Klopp's side.

More substantial barricades and barriers are now in place around the entire Old Trafford footprint, including all around the forecourt and the Trinity Statue. A lot of the barriers are also multi-layered.

An anonymous fan group has called on fans to assemble once again outside the ground before kick-off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

Speaking before that match, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on fans to avoid further violent protests.

"Security measures are being looked at and I hope we can keep the protests, if there are protests, keep them down to loud voices and nothing violent," Solskjaer said.

"We want to listen, the players want to play the game, we're playing Liverpool and of course we want to beat Liverpool so we're going to do everything we can for our fans to celebrate what we're doing on the pitch."

Greater Manchester Police's investigation into the disorder at Old Trafford and The Lowry Hotel on Sunday, May 2 is ongoing.