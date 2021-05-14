Arnaut Danjuma wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for April

Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for April, receiving 43 per cent of the public vote.

Not content with dancing along the touchline, dragging the ball past two defenders and then slicing infield, the Dutchman cut a perfectly struck shot back against his direction of travel.

Danjuma said: "I'm delighted to win this award and would like to thank everyone who voted for me.

1:11 Watch the April nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award...

"It was an important goal because it helped us pick up a big three points against a great Norwich side. When I cut inside, I wasn't sure if I should have shot earlier, but I took a second touch and then hit it with my laces and it flew into the top corner.

"It was a great game and a great win for us. We went to Norwich with a mission - to win the game - and I'm delighted that I could help us achieve that. It was a big step in helping us achieve our place in the Play-Offs."

Danjuma beat off competition from Derby County's Tom Lawrence and Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie.

Sky Bet League One winner: Sullay Kaikai - Sunderland vs BLACKPOOL - April 27

Blackpool winger Sullay Kaikai is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for April, receiving 44 per cent of the public vote.

Even in slow motion, Kaikai's stunning winner is a blur. It's not as if the ball came slowly towards him. The sweetness of the strike had heads turning instantly in the Sunderland area.

Kaikai said: "It's a great personal achievement to win any award and I'm really pleased that my goal against Sunderland has done that.

0:59 Watch the April nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award...

"I kind of got lucky on the day because I'm normally on the left-hand side, however this time I was on the right and it favoured my right foot. Once the ball came out, I had just one thing in my mind - and that was to hit it!

"I think it is definitely the best goal I've scored in my career to date."

Kaikai beat off competition from Burton Albion's Joe Powell and Hull City's Callum Elder.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Tom Conlon - Barrow vs PORT VALE - April 20

Port Vale midfielder Tom Conlon is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for April, receiving 47 per cent of the public vote.

1:20 Watch the April nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award...

When Barrow keeper Joel Dixon launched a goal-kick, the last thing he expected was Conlon seizing his chance to arc an audaciously looped volley over him from the halfway line.

Conlon beat off competition from Cheltenham Town's Callum Wright & Walsall's Emmanuel Osadebe.