Championship, League One and League Two Play-offs 2020/21: Dates and schedule

When are the 2021 Sky Bet EFL play-offs?
The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off schedule has now been confirmed by the EFL.
Clubs who finish between third and sixth will earn a spot in the Championship and League One play-offs, while those that finish between fourth and seventh will earn one in League Two.
Championship play-offs
Championship semi-final first leg
Bournemouth vs Brentford - Monday May 17, 6pm
Championship semi-final first leg
Barnsley vs Swansea City - Monday May 17, 8.15pm
Championship semi-final second leg
Brentford vs Bournemouth - Saturday May 22, 12.30pm
Championship semi-final second leg
Swansea City vs Barnsley - Saturday May 22, 5.30pm
Championship play-off final: Saturday May 29, 3pm
League One play-offs
League One semi-final first leg A - Tuesday, May 18, 6pm
League One semi-final first leg B - Wednesday, May 19, 6pm
League One semi-final second leg A - Friday, May 21, 7.45pm
League One semi-final second leg B - Saturday, May 22, 3pm
League One play-off final - Sunday, May 30, 3pm
League Two semi-final first legs
League Two semi-final first leg A - Thursday, May 20, 6pm
League Two semi-final first leg B - Thursday, May 20, 8.15pm
League Two semi-final second leg A - Sunday, May 23, 12.30pm
League Two semi-final second leg B - Sunday, May 23, 6.30pm
League Two play-off final - Monday, May 31, 3pm