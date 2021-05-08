Championship, League One and League Two Play-offs 2020/21: Dates and schedule

2020/21 Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off semi-finals will take place from Monday May 17 to Sunday May 23; play-off finals will take place at Wembley across the Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday May 29 to Monday May 31

Saturday 8 May 2021 15:52, UK

Northampton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham won promotion from League Two, League One and the Championship via the play-offs last season

When are the 2021 Sky Bet EFL play-offs?

The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off schedule has now been confirmed by the EFL.

Clubs who finish between third and sixth will earn a spot in the Championship and League One play-offs, while those that finish between fourth and seventh will earn one in League Two.

Championship play-offs

Championship semi-final first leg

Bournemouth vs Brentford - Monday May 17, 6pm

Championship semi-final first leg

Barnsley vs Swansea City - Monday May 17, 8.15pm

Championship semi-final second leg

Brentford vs Bournemouth - Saturday May 22, 12.30pm

Championship semi-final second leg

Swansea City vs Barnsley - Saturday May 22, 5.30pm

Championship play-off final: Saturday May 29, 3pm

League One play-offs

League One semi-final first leg A - Tuesday, May 18, 6pm

League One semi-final first leg B - Wednesday, May 19, 6pm

League One semi-final second leg A - Friday, May 21, 7.45pm

League One semi-final second leg B - Saturday, May 22, 3pm

League One play-off final - Sunday, May 30, 3pm

League Two semi-final first legs

League Two semi-final first leg A - Thursday, May 20, 6pm

League Two semi-final first leg B - Thursday, May 20, 8.15pm

League Two semi-final second leg A - Sunday, May 23, 12.30pm

League Two semi-final second leg B - Sunday, May 23, 6.30pm

League Two play-off final - Monday, May 31, 3pm

