Toni Duggan: Atletico Madrid forward to return to Women's Super League next season

Former Man City forward will leave Atletico Madrid when her deal runs out in the summer

Thursday 13 May 2021 19:12, UK

Atletico Madrid forward Toni Duggan has told The Women's Football Show she would like to return to the WSL in the summer

England forward Toni Duggan has told Sky Sports News she will return to the Women's Super League next season.

Duggan is set to leave Atletico Madrid upon the expiry of her contract in June and has targeted a return to England four years after originally leaving for Barcelona.

The 29-year-old has scored 22 goals for England in 79 appearances but was surprisingly left out of the Lionesses' training camp in October and is yet to be called up by interim boss Hege Riise.

But Duggan thinks a return to England's top flight next season will give her the best pathway to return to the national side after her last appearance during the 2020 SheBelieves Cup.

"I've had a great experience in the WSL and Spain, I've been here four years now so I think it's time to come back home soon," Duggan told Sky Sports News.

"My contract with Atletico is up in the summer, I think people are aware of that and, after a difficult year with the coronavirus pandemic and the world changing, I want to be back with family and also to get back in the England side - for me personally that was the biggest difficulty this year.

Atletico Madrid&#39;s Toni Duggan during the Women&#39;s UEFA Champions League match at Kingsmeadow Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 3, 2021.
Image: Duggan has spent the past four years in Spain, two at Barcelona and two at Atletico Madrid

"I think if I'm in the WSL, back in England, and in front of the new manager's eyes, that is my motivation - to get back in the England team, come back in England and hopefully people can remember me."

Duggan originally broke through the youth ranks at Everton before sealing a move to Manchester City in 2013, where in four years she won one WSL title, the Women's FA Cup and two League Cups.

She has spent the past two years at Atletico, and two years at Barcelona on her arrival in Spain in 2017 as she helped the team reach the Women's Champions League final.

Toni Duggan will be a guest on the Women's Football Show, on Friday at 6pm on Sky Sports Football.

