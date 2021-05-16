Daniel Amartey racially abused on Twitter following Leicester City's FA Cup final win

Daniel Amartey racially abused on Twitter following Leicester City's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea; another message made reference to the death of former Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2018

Daniel Amartey was racially abused on social media following Leicester City's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Amartey received a number of abusive messages on Twitter, some of which was racial.

One message made reference to the death of former Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash in October 2018.

A Twitter spokesman told Sky Sports News: "There is no room for racist abuse on Twitter and we are resolute in our commitment to ensure the football conversation on our service is safe for fans, players and everyone involved in the game.

"When we identify accounts that violate any of the Twitter Rules, we take enforcement action.

"We have proactively engaged and continue to collaborate with our valued partners in football to identify ways to tackle this issue collectively and will continue to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour - both online and offline."

Image: Amartey was an unused substitute in Saturday's FA Cup final

Youri Tielemans scored a sensational second-half winner to clinch a first FA Cup success for Leicester as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in front of 21,000 fans at Wembley.

Some members of the Leicester squad streamed their post-match celebrations in the dressing room, where Amartey was captured throwing a Chelsea pennant over his shoulder.

