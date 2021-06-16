Liverpool: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Liverpool will kick off the 2021/22 Premier League season with a trip to take on newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road on August 14.
Jurgen Klopp's side, who finished in third place last season, host Chelsea and champions Man City on August 28 and October 2 respectively, before they face Man Utd at Old Trafford on October 23.
The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place at Goodison on the evening of November 30, while Leeds United visit Anfield on Boxing Day, before the Reds bring in the New Year by taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 1.
Liverpool host arch-rivals United on March 19, before key clashes against City at the Etihad on April 9 and Everton at Anfield on April 23, while they conclude the campaign at home to Wolves on May 22.
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Norwich City (a) - 3pm
21: Burnley (h) - 3pm
28: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
September
11: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
18: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
25: Brentford (a) - 3pm
October
2: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
16: Watford (a) - 3pm
23: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
30: Brighton (h) - 3pm
November
6: West Ham United (a) - 3pm
20: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
27: Southampton (h) - 3pm
30: Everton (a) - 7.45pm
December
4: Wolves (a) - 3pm
11: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
15: Newcastle United (h) - 8pm
18: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
26: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
28: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
January
1: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
15: Brentford (h) - 3pm
22: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
February
9: Leicester City (h) - 8pm
12: Burnley (a) - 3pm
19: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
26: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
March
5: West Ham United (h) - 3pm
12: Brighton (a) - 3pm
19: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
April
2: Watford (h) - 3pm
9: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
16: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
23: Everton (h) - 3pm
30: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
May
7: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
15: Southampton (a) - 3pm
22: Wolves (h) - 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.