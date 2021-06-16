Liverpool: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

​​​​​​Liverpool will kick off the 2021/22 Premier League season with a trip to take on newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road on August 14.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who finished in third place last season, host Chelsea and champions Man City on August 28 and October 2 respectively, before they face Man Utd at Old Trafford on October 23.

The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place at Goodison on the evening of November 30, while Leeds United visit Anfield on Boxing Day, before the Reds bring in the New Year by taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 1.

Liverpool host arch-rivals United on March 19, before key clashes against City at the Etihad on April 9 and Everton at Anfield on April 23, while they conclude the campaign at home to Wolves on May 22.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Norwich City (a) - 3pm

21: Burnley (h) - 3pm

28: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

September

11: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

18: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

25: Brentford (a) - 3pm

October

2: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

16: Watford (a) - 3pm

23: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

30: Brighton (h) - 3pm

November

6: West Ham United (a) - 3pm

20: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

27: Southampton (h) - 3pm

30: Everton (a) - 7.45pm

December

4: Wolves (a) - 3pm

11: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

15: Newcastle United (h) - 8pm

18: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

26: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

28: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

January

1: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

15: Brentford (h) - 3pm

22: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

February

9: Leicester City (h) - 8pm

12: Burnley (a) - 3pm

19: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

26: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

March

5: West Ham United (h) - 3pm

12: Brighton (a) - 3pm

19: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

April

2: Watford (h) - 3pm

9: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

16: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

23: Everton (h) - 3pm

30: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

May

7: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

15: Southampton (a) - 3pm

22: Wolves (h) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.