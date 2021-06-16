Southampton: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Southampton will face Everton at Goodison Park in their opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

​​​​​​The Saints will then host Manchester United at St Mary's before they visit Newcastle to conclude their opening month of league fixtures in August.

Premier League champions Manchester City will make the journey to the south coast on September 18.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side welcome newly-promoted Brentford on December 18 ahead of a trip to face West Ham at the London Stadium on Boxing Day, while Newcastle are the visitors on New Year's Day.

Southampton host London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal in successive league games in April, before they conclude their campaign at Leicester.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Everton (a) - 3pm

21: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

28: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

September

11: West Ham United (h) - 3pm

18: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

25: Wolves (h) - 3pm

October

2: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

16: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

23: Burnley (h) - 3pm

30: Watford (a) - 3pm

November

6: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

20: Norwich City (a) - 3pm

27: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

December

1: Leicester City (h) - 7:45pm

4: Brighton (h) - 3pm

11: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

14: Crystal Palace (a) - 8pm

18: Brentford (h) - 3pm

26: West Ham United (a) - 3pm

28: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

January

1: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

15: Wolves (a) - 3pm

22: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

February

9: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 7:45pm

12: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

19: Everton (h) - 3pm

26: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

March

5: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

12: Watford (h) - 3pm

19: Burnley (a) - 3pm

April

2: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

9: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

16: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

23: Brighton (a) - 3pm

30: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

May

7: Brentford (a) - 3pm

15: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

22: Leicester City (a) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.