Premier League final day live on Sky Sports: Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester in top-four battle

The race for a top-four finish in the Premier League will go to the wire, with seven games live on Sky Sports on the final day of the season.

Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.

Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale - and you can follow all the drama with Sky Sports.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea will all be live on Sky Sports channels as the season reaches its climax and the Sky Sports cameras will also be at the Etihad to see champions Manchester City lift the trophy after taking on Everton.

Three additional live games will be confirmed in due course with other issues to settle - including who plays in which European competition.

Premier League final day live on Sky Sports

All games kick off at 4pm on Sunday May 23:

Man City vs Everton - live on Sky Sports Premier League

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports Main Event

Leicester vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports Football

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports Action

Plus: Three additional games to be confirmed.

All games will be available on the Red Button on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

All games kick off at 4pm on Sunday May 23:

Arsenal vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Fulham vs Newcastle

Leeds vs West Brom

Leicester vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Man City vs Everton

Sheffield United vs Burnley

West Ham vs Southampton

Wolves vs Manchester United

The Premier League has secured approval in principle for a three-year renewal of its TV rights deal with UK broadcast partners, including Sky Sports.

The deal with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and the BBC, which would extend the current rights arrangements for another three years, is subject to parliamentary approval and any opposition to the proposed plans needs to be made by May 28.

Premier League clubs have also agreed £100m of additional funding for National League, women's football, League One and League Two clubs and grassroots game.

In a statement, the Premier League said: "The UK renewals for the next broadcast cycle - from seasons 2022/2023 to 2024/2025 - will be concluded at the same overall value as the current arrangements between the Premier League and its broadcast partners.

"As part of the Premier League's developing strategic plan, the renewals will provide financial certainty to clubs throughout professional football as a result of maintaining current levels of support and enables the League to commit to increased funding. This will give security and continuity throughout the pyramid until at least 2025."