Dr Rimla Akhtar: First Muslim woman to sit on FA Council steps down from all of her roles at the Football Association

Dr Rimla Akhtar has tendered her resignation from all of her positions at the Football Association (FA).

Akhtar had recently joined the FA National Game Board and was also part of the FA Inclusion Advisory Board, chaired by former professional footballer Paul Elliott.

In 2014, Akhtar became the first South Asian woman, and first Muslim woman, to join the FA Council and in 2015, she was awarded an MBE for her contributions to equality and diversity.

Some personal news ❤ pic.twitter.com/Ap6NHOB53S — Rimla Akhtar (@RimlaAkhtar) May 21, 2021

However, Akhtar will remain in her role as Inclusion Board chair at the Rugby Football League (RFL).

In a statement, Akhtar said: "Following a period of reflection, I have decided to resign from all my roles at the FA (Council and related Committees, Inclusion Advisory Board and National Game Board).

"Overall, I look back at my time over the past seven years on the FA Council with pride at the progress I've helped to achieve, despite the many, varied challenges we've faced.

"There is always more to be done and I genuinely wish progress and goodness for the sake of the game.

"It has been a privilege to serve our game, as the first woman of Muslim faith and Asian heritage on the FA Council.

"Thank you to the many individuals within and outside our beautiful game who've supported me along the way."