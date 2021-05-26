Glen Kamara claimed he was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela during Rangers' Europa League match against Slavia Prague on March 18; Kudela was given a 10-match ban by UEFA for 'racist behaviour'; Kamara will serve a three-game suspension for assaulting Kudela in the tunnel afterwards

Ondrej Kudela's appeal against 10-match ban for racially abusing Glen Kamara dismissed by UEFA

Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela (right) was found guilty of 'racist behaviour' towards Rangers' Glen Kamara in a Europa League tie in March

Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela will miss this summer's European Championship after UEFA rejected his appeal against a 10-game ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Czech Republic international had hoped to play a part in this summer's tournament - which will see Jaroslav Silhavy's team take on Scotland, Croatia and England in Group D.

However, European football's governing body has stood firm on its punishment after finding Kudela guilty of shouting a racial slur into Kamara's ear during a Europa League tie at Ibrox in March.

"The appeal lodged by Mr Ondrej Kudela has been dismissed," UEFA said in a statement.

"Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's (CEDB) decision of 14 April 2021 is confirmed.

"The CEDB had decided to suspend Slavia Praha player, Mr Ondrej Kudela, for the next 10 UEFA club and representative team competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for racist behaviour."

UEFA first opened disciplinary proceedings against Kudela and Kamara after the pair clashed towards the end of their Europa League last-16 second leg on March 18.

2:11 Chris Iwelumo says Kudela should have been given a lifetime ban for racist behaviour towards Kamara

Kamara claimed he was racially abused by Kudela late in the match, sparking a fracas which continued in the tunnel after the end of the game.

Kudela insisted he swore at the Rangers player after being fouled but denied using racist language. However, he was found guilty of 'racist behaviour' and was handed the 10-man ban by UEFA.

Kamara was himself given a three-match suspension after he was found guilty of assaulting Kudela after the match.

However, his ban only covers UEFA club competitions, meaning he will be eligible to represent Finland at the Euros this summer.